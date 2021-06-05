Tom Hanks Urges American Educators To Teach Students About Tulsa Racial Massacre | Tulsa Race Massacre





In an essay lamenting the long neglect of the Tulsa racial massacre, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks said white educators and school administrators in the United States had omitted the volatile topic for the status quo, placing white sentiments on the literally black black experience. lives in this case.

Amid a nationwide toll on systemic racism, this week saw a series of events to mark the 100th anniversary of the rampage of a white mob in the city of Oklahoma in 1921. No less than 300 people were killed and Greenwood, a neighborhood so prosperous it was nicknamed Black Wall Street, was burnt to the ground.

Joe Biden traveled to Tulsa on Tuesday, delivering a moving speech to a crowd including three survivors.

The massacre, the president said, had long been seen in the mirror.

But not anymore. Your story will now be known to everyone.

It was a massacre: Biden pays tribute to survivors of Tulsa 100 year race massacre in video

Biden presides over a bitterly divided country in which protests against racism and police brutality and an ensuing push for reform have stoked the fury of the political right.

Hanks, 65, is the beloved star of historical epics such as Saving Private Ryan and News of the World, and a producer of Band of Brothers and The Pacific. He can find a larger audience for his advocacy.

Calling himself a layman historian who talks far too much at dinner parties, Hanks wrote for the New York Times that four years of his own education included the study of American history, since when he read history for fun. and watched documentary films.

Many of these books and manuals were about whites and white history, he wrote. The few black figures Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Reverend Martin Luther King Jr were the ones who achieved much despite slavery, segregation and institutional injustices in American society.

But despite all of my education, I never read a page from a school history book about how in 1921 a mob of white people set fire to a place called Black Wall Street, killing as many as 300 of its inhabitants. black citizens and displaced thousands of blacks. Americans who lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Hanks said he and his industry were part of the problem, having helped shape what is history and what is forgotten. He said he learned of the Tulsa race massacre in a Times article published in July last year, as protests inspired by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer went through a busy and violent summer. .

In a historic education touching such cornerstones as the Boston Tea Party, the rise of Teddy Roosevelt, and the executions of Sacco and Vanzetti, Hanks wrote: Tulsa was never just a town on the prairie.

The Oklahoma Land Rush had a few paragraphs, but the 1921 fire of the black people who lived there was never mentioned. Anti-Black violence was also not large or small, especially between the end of Reconstruction and the victories of the civil rights movement.

Many students like me have learned that the lynching of black Americans is tragic, but not that these public killings are commonplace and often hailed by local newspapers and law enforcement.

Hanks wrote that he noticed racial tensions as a child in Oakland, Calif., While taking lessons on the Emancipation Proclamation, the Ku Klux Klan, Rosa Parks’ daring heroism and her common decency. and even the death of Crispus Attucks in the Boston Massacre.

Parts of American cities had been ablaze since the Watts Riots of 1965, he wrote, and Oakland was home to the Black Panthers and the induction center for Vietnam War-era recruits, so the story was being played out before our eyes. The problems were endless, the theoretical solutions, the lessons few, the headlines continuous.

The truth about Tulsa, and the repeated violence of some white Americans against black Americans, has been systematically ignored, perhaps because it was seen as too honest, too painful a lesson for our young white ears. So our predominantly white schools have not taught it, our works of general interest historical fiction have not enlightened us, and my chosen industry has only recently touched on the subject in movies and shows.

It seems that white educators and school administrators (if they even knew about the Tulsa massacre, some surely hadn’t) left out the volatile topic in the name of the status quo, placing white sentiments on it. Blacks experience literally black lives in this case.

Today I find the omission tragic, a missed opportunity, a good time for wasted learning.

“Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around”: the reverend sings with the video of the survivors of the Tulsa massacre

Hanks made an indirect mention of the current controversies in academia and politics over the teaching of history.

In one prominent example, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is under pressure for its refusal to tenure Nikole Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for the Times 1619 project, over the first arrival on American soil. of enslaved people from Africa. , Virginia that year.

When people hear of systemic racism in America, writes Hanks, the mere act of using these words arouses the ire of those whites who insist that since July 4, 1776 we are all free, we have all been created. equally, that any American can become president. and take a cab to Midtown Manhattan, whatever the color of our skin, that, yes, America’s progress towards justice for all may be slow but remain relentless.

Tell that to the hundred-year-old survivors of Tulsa and their offspring. And teach the truth to the white descendants of those who destroyed Black Wall Street.

Hanks praised some products in the entertainment industry, including Watchmen, an HBO series that dealt with Tulsa.

Should our schools now teach the truth about Tulsa? He asked. Yes, and they should also stop the battle to whitewash the study programs to avoid student discomfort.

