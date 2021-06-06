Air defense system shoots down drones over Iraqi air base housing US troops and coalition forces





The air defense system at al-Asad Air Base, one of Iraq’s largest and oldest military bases, intercepted and shot down the drones, the statement said.

Hours earlier, the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC) in the Iraqi capital had been attacked by rocket fire, US-led coalition spokesman Wayne Marotto said in a tweet. “The rocket struck near the BDSC and caused no injuries or damage. The attack is under investigation,” he added.

In another tweet, Marotto said that every attack on the Iraqi government, the Kurdistan region of Iraq “and the coalition undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi national sovereignty.”

It is not known who threw the drones over the base or who was behind the rocket attack on the BDSC.

Last year, Al-Asad air base was attacked with missiles by Iran in response to a strike near Baghdad airport that killed Iran’s most powerful military commander, Qasem Soleimani .

Anbar province, where the base is located, was a hotbed of ISIS activity in western Iraq between 2014 and 2017.

The Biden administration is considering a possible withdrawal of US troops from Iraq as the country’s security forces become more capable and the threat from ISIS diminishes, the two countries said in a joint statement in April.

The United States has some 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the global coalition aimed at defeating what remains of the ISIS caliphate that previously controlled parts of Iraq and Syria .

The troops have now shifted to training and advisory tasks, “thus allowing the redeployment of all remaining forces from Iraq,” according to the joint US-Iraqi statement.

