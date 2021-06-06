UK Secretary Increases Transmission Chance of Delta Variant by 40% coronavirus pandemic news





Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the strain of coronavirus that causes the spike in infections is 40 percent more contagious than the alpha strain.

People who have received two coronavirus vaccines should be equally protected from both strains, he added.

That figure, which could be about 40 percent more contagious, is actually the latest advice I have, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News Sunday.

The delta strain first discovered in India is now the dominant strain in the UK, according to figures from UK Public Health.

An alpha variant first discovered in the UK shut down the UK in January.

Hancock said the 40 percent figure came from SAGE, a government scientific advisory body.

Concerns are growing over whether the emergence of a delta strain threatens the government’s June 21 deadline to lift virus restrictions.

Hancock admitted that the Delta variant makes the calculations more difficult on June 21.

He looks at the week’s data and makes his judgment, he told the BBC on Sunday. He stressed that the government is absolutely open to delay lifting restrictions.

The UK Department of Public Health’s study last month showed that double vaccination was similarly effective against both alpha and delta strains.

The best scientific advice I have at this stage is not very effective for new delta variants after one jab, but after two jab Hancock told the BBC.

Hospitalizations so far have been largely flat, he added, with few people being hospitalized after receiving both vaccines.

The UK has so far given more than 27 million people two doses of more than 50% of adults and over 40 million people with a single dose.

Hancock said the government is receiving clinical advice on whether to expand the vaccine program to children 12 and older, who are believed to play a key role in the spread of the virus. However, he added that this is not required.

