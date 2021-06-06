British travelers line up for crazy rush houses in Portugal





British travelers are heading to Faro airport to return to England after ministers have moved Portugal from green to amber.

Now anyone entering the UK from the UK will be required to quarantine for 10 days starting at 4am on Tuesday.

Photos taken at Faro Airport in the southern Algarve region show hundreds of British families gathering in huge lines in the departure lounge ignoring social distancing rules.

British tourists and residents line up to return to England at Faro Airport in Algarve, Portugal on June 6, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Photo Credit: LUIS FORRA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12020607h)

There are currently around 112,000 British residents in Portugal, and airlines are offering additional flights to take people home. About 100 flights are expected to leave Faro on Sunday, with passengers lining up around the building trying to escape.

It comes after cabinet ministers last week announced that Portugal would be downgraded to amber starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday due to concerns about a so-called Nepalese strain of coronavirus.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said the decision on Portugal to include the islands of Madeira and the Azores should be made due to an increase in the delta strain first discovered in India.

“It wasn’t a decision I wanted to make, but I was determined to keep this country safe, especially from new strains coming from abroad,” he said.

However, this caused outrage among travelers, as was thought at the time. Only one strain was found in Portugal and 43 confirmed in the UK.

Travel industry bosses have blown up ministers over the decision, warning that it could lead to job losses and even more serious consequences for an industry that has already been hit hard by the pandemic.

Thousands of passengers leaving Faro this weekend have had to pay high prices to purchase PCR tests so they can be flown home.

Since the PCR tests cost 125 each, a family of four could pay $1,000 for an unplanned test, which has been criticized as many travelers slip out of their pockets.

