Could the United States wage a war on four fronts? Not today





As President BidenJoe BidenTrump touts record, slams Democrats in return for Trump stage demands China pay “reparations” for role in coronavirus pandemic Lincoln Project co-founder: Trump’s words “will surely kill again »MORE seeks to renegotiate the Iran nuclear deal, Hamas, an Iranian terrorist proxy, has launched a war against Israel, an American ally. Even though some progressives in the Democratic Party argue for Israel’s sacrifice on their altar of political correctness, foreign policy experts agree that the United States must stand up for its allies to remain credible. An attempt to appease Iran in nuclear negotiations in return for Hamas’s restraint would serve Iran’s long-term strategy, which aims to dominate the territorial crescent from the Tigris-Euphrates Valley through Syria, Lebanon and Gaza.

Halford John Mackinder, arguably the founder of geopolitical analysis, in his democratic ideals and reality (1919), stressed the importance of the Holy Land to Britain for control of the Suez Canal. From a broader geopolitical perspective, he highlighted how building railways across Siberia could enable a land power, alone or in alliance, to mobilize resources across Eurasia and challenge the hegemony of the United States. sea ​​power. Two world wars and the Cold War were fought to prevent the powers that threatened to dominate what Mackinder called the Heartland from dominating the nation states along the Eurasian coast.

Today, Mackinder’s geostrategic nightmare seems to be becoming a reality. Three autocratic regimes, Russia, China and Iran, in coordination with North Korea and others, occupy Mackinders Heartland and exert considerable influence over the liberal-democratic regimes of Europe, India and India. Far East. As part of its Belt and Road Initiative, China links Eurasia economically, culturally and militarily. The territorial scope of this threat stretches from the Baltic and Black Seas in the west to the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the East China Sea and the Bering Strait.

The United States and its allies face multiple hot spots around Eurasia’s seacoast. Russia continues to threaten Ukraine, with the aim of consolidating its conquest of Crimea. When Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons, the United States guaranteed Ukraine’s territorial integrity in the Budapest Memorandum of 1994. Russia eloquently demonstrated the low value of such guarantees. Meanwhile, Russia is also threatening the Baltic NATO member states, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. A successful invasion by a NATO member would be disastrous for the credibility of the United States.

China has repudiated the one-country principle, two systems under which Hong Kong has retained its independence, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said Taiwan will be incorporated into China, by force if necessary. China is building capacity to invade or block Taiwan, threatening U.S. dependence on Taiwan for advanced electronics, semiconductors, and as a port to contain ambitions Chinese in the Pacific. In the East China Sea, China has claimed the Japanese Senkaku Islands; in the South China Sea, China has built islands to assert sovereignty over major shipping lanes. China is now threatening all of its maritime neighbors and has started to invade its land neighbors, including Bhutan and India. Tibet and Hong Kong are conquered and occupied territories.

Rogue autocratic regimes are a growing threat. Iran is sponsoring Houthi rebels in Yemen, stoking Shiite discontent in the Gulf states and Iraq, dominating Lebanon and Syria through Hezbollah, and threatening to cross the Gulf of Hormuz. North Korea poses conventional threat to South Korea and its nuclear program targets the United States

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, led by China and supported by Russia, is an alliance between many autocratic powers occupying Mackinders Heartland. For the first time in a generation, the United States faces an autocratic peer rival in China. China’s military spending has grown exponentially, while NATO defense spending is stable. Fighting and winning wars in the backyards of our adversaries will force us to fight where they are strongest and where we are weakest.

At the height of the Cold War, the United States claimed it could fight two major wars and one minor war. Gradually, this military capacity has deteriorated in relation to the capacities of our adversaries. A key indicator of the loss of military capability is the size of the US naval fleet. During the Reagan administration, the United States sought to maintain a navy of 600 ships. In the years that followed, the size of the US fleet declined dramatically. According to Seth Cropsey, the US Navy now has 101 ships deployed around the world, but the entire fleet has only 297 ships. There aren’t enough ships to meet the challenges off China’s coast, let alone to deter assaults across several Eurasian hotspots. In the near future, the United States will have no aircraft carriers deployed as part of the Seventh Fleet in the Asia-Pacific region, despite China’s stated intention to invade Taiwan.

In assessing the danger facing the United States, national security experts must consider the likelihood of coordinated action by our adversaries. What if the United States and its allies faced a simultaneous four-front war against Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel with, for good measure, the North Koreans attacking South Korea and taking advantage of their nuclear deterrence while that the Iranians were closing the Strait of Hormuz? Such attacks would likely be combined with cyber attacks against financial and physical infrastructure in the United States.

Does the United States have the military capacity to respond to such simultaneous challenges? Are we prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend our allies and support our conventional commitments? If difficult choices had to be made, which of these conflicts would the United States prioritize? If we are to avoid a war on multiple fronts, the United States must be prepared to fight and win conventional conflicts in multiple locations simultaneously, and must invest in strengthening the ability of our allies to defend themselves.

For too long, US national security analysts have ignored the geopolitics that gave rise to Mackinder’s nightmare. Authoritarian powers have a long tradition of seeking a common cause and coordinating their actions; autocrats have the luxury and the curse of making decisions without legislative debate. If the United States fails to deter the coordinated action of the autocratic axis of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, these powers will surely find a common cause and a war on several fronts will result.

Leonard Hochberg is the Mackinder Forum-US Coordinator and Senior Researcher at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. A retired professor, he taught at various academic institutions including Stanford University, was a member of the Hoover Institution and co-founded Strategic Forecasting Inc., the precursor to Stratfor.

Michael Hochberg is a physicist and former professor who founded four successful semiconductor and telecommunications startups, including Luxtera, acquired by Cisco in 2019, and Elenion, acquired by Nokia in 2020. He has won top awards for young scientists in Singapore (NRF Fellowship) and the United States (PECASE).

