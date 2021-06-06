



Mick Schumacher was furious with his Haas teammate Nikita Mazepin for a piece of driving that nearly led to a collision at the end of the Azerbaijani Grand Prix.

In the long straight at the end of the Baku circuit, Schumacher used the wake to bring Mazepin back. As Schumacher moved to the right to pass, Mazepin took the same direction very late.

The moment came at one of the fastest points on the F1 calendar, where cars are cruising at speeds well in excess of 200 mph.

Schumacher managed to avoid a collision and finished the race 0.07 seconds ahead in 13th position.

Schumacher was furious.

His radio message to the team immediately after the race was: “What was that? Honestly, does he want to kill us.

The incident of the last lap between Schumacher and Mazepin pic.twitter.com/VjTsbRyUq1

ESPN F1 (@ ESPNF1) June 6, 2021

Speaking to the media after the race, Mazepin said he was a sitting duck because he lost his car’s battery.

In his post-race press release, Haas team boss Guenther Steiner said the drivers resolved the incident after the event.

“There was a situation on the straight, everything was resolved, and we bleed the air,” said Steiner.

“There was a misunderstanding, but we’re fine and we’re all coming out.”

These are the best results for Schumacher and Mazepin of their rookie season, thanks to the race retirements of Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll, while Lewis Hamilton’s mishap on the restart relegated him to the rear of the order with two laps. to do.







