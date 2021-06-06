NO-UK gets final permit and starts offshore.





STAVANGER, NORWAY AND LONDON, 6 June 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – NO-UK Com AS, Altibox Carrier and Xtera are pleased to announce that their offshore program for the NO-UK subsea cable system has begun with the completion of loading in Nordenheim I am delighted. Germany. Installation work begins today after successfully obtaining all necessary permits in Norway and the UK last month.

NO-UK systems supplier Xtera, which provides innovative subsea fiber optic solutions, is leading a construction program that will be finalized with commissioning in Q4 of this year. Offshore installations are being performed by Normand Clipper, Global Marine cable vessel, repeaters are manufactured by STI and cables are supplied by NSW.

NO-UK is a high-capacity fiber optic submarine system traversing the North Sea connecting Norway and the UK. A 700 km cable connects the Stellium data center in Newcastle with the Green Mountain data center in Stavanger Renesi. The system design utilizes Xteras advanced repeaters and is based on a robust sheathed and buried cable design for the entire route. Project support is provided by SubSea Networks Ltd, a leading consulting firm.

The arrival of NO-UK marks the beginning of a new international telecommunications hub in the northeast of the UK, promoting international recognition in the telecommunications industry and beyond. NO-UK is part of an extensive network of existing submarine and terrestrial (inland) cables operated by Altibox Carrier linking Newcastle with Norway, Ireland, mainland Europe, and ultimately the United States.

Geir Ims, Chairman of NO-UK AS, said: “It is a great achievement to reach this important milestone as a result of the considerable efforts of all parties involved in this important project. With the demand for data growing rapidly worldwide, developing connections with other countries is more urgent than ever. NO-UK will complement Altiboxs’ existing architecture and strengthen Norway’s connections worldwide. Looking forward to meeting Normand Clipper at Rennesy.

Xtera’s Chief Partner and Head of Solutions Joerg Schwartz added: We are delighted to be able to move forward with the NO-UK project with the speedy permit acquisition. To ensure that the maritime program proceeds in an optimal weather window for North Korea. Sea. We would like to thank all our partners for their significant achievements so far and welcome the start of offshore work on this new cable connecting the UK and Europe.

NO-UK Com Information

NO-UK Com is a consortium that builds fiber optic cables between Norway-UK connections and consists of operators Lyse, Haugaland Kraft, BKK, Ryfylke IKS, Green Mountain, Polysys, and Altibox Carrier comprising the Hatteland Group. NO-UK cable is an open cable system that provides a total of eight dark fiber pairs from Stavanger to Newcastle.

About Altibox Carrier

Altibox Carrier owns, operates and builds fiber optic cables that connect end users to content and businesses to the digital cloud. Altibox Carrier provides a dark fiber or capacity backhaul path to all major PoPs in Northern Europe or the UK. For fiber and capacity inquiries, please contact Director Svein Arild Ims [email protected] or visit www.altiboxcarrier.com for more information.

About Xtera

Xtera is an innovative provider of submarine and communications technology. The company supplies both relay and non-repeatable systems, using high-performance optical amplifiers to deliver traffic directly into the city’s interior and providing the flexibility to work with industry partners to provide optimal solutions. For more information, please visit Xtera or contact us at [email protected]

About SubSea Networks

SubSea Networks was formed within the submarine cable industry to provide high-quality consulting and implementation services to submarine communications system developers, buyers, owners, network operators and financial institutions. With extensive knowledge gained from many years of direct industry experience, we provide expertise and management of subsea cable projects from a cohesive and dynamic international team. SubSea Networks provides support for a broad set of subsea technology without providing the highest level of professionalism and personal service. For more information, visit www.subseanetworks.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement can be viewed at:

