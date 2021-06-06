Key Democratic Senator Says He Will Oppose US Voting Bill | Politics News





Joe Manchin, key vote in the US Senate, to oppose the bill that would expand access to the vote and is supported by the Democrats.

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a decisive vote in the United States Senate, announced on Sunday that he intends to oppose a sweeping voting rights bill backed by the majority of his fellow Democrats who would expand access to the vote across the United States.

Speaking on Fox News on Sunday, Manchin said the bill, known as the For the People Act, was not the right bill to bring our country together and unite our country, and I do not support it. not because I think it will divide us further.

Manchin is the key to control of the US Senate, which is split evenly between Democrats and Republicans. He has at times proven to be a thorn in the side of Biden administrations, crossing party lines to oppose legislation or block White House appointees.

He also continually opposed efforts to eliminate filibuster, which would make it easier for Democrats to pass legislation.

The Manchinese intention to oppose the franchise bill if it comes to the Senate will complicate matters for Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has vowed to push the legislation forward despite the absence support from Republicans.

The bill would force states to expand postal voting, which was widely used in last year’s presidential election due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it would also lengthen in-person voting hours.

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, main sponsor of the For the People Act, said in a statement he was disappointed with Manchin’s stance, but would not give up.

I am open to any conversation about the provisions of this bill and I will not give up on American democracy, he said.

Republican-controlled state legislatures in places like Texas and Georgia have since sought to dramatically curtail postal voting, with former President Donald Trump continuing to make false claims that the 2020 election was stolen .

Manchin further described his opposition to the voting rights bill in an editorial published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sunday, expressing concern over the complete lack of Republican support for the measure.

Partisan voting and electoral reform will virtually ensure that partisan divisions continue to deepen, he wrote.

Democratic US Senator Joe Manchin is a decisive vote in the Senate [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]Manchin said he would support a bill on alternative voting that has received wider bipartisan support, called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Named after the late Congressman John Lewis, the bill would reinstate the need for some states and counties to seek federal government approval before redrawing electoral districts, a legal requirement that was overturned by the Supreme Court of the United States in its landmark 2013 decision Shelby County v. Decision of the holder.

My Republican colleague Senator Lisa Murkowski joined me in urging Senate leaders to update and pass this bill by ordinance, he wrote.

He also attacked Democrats for seeking to remove filibuster, claiming that absolute power absolutely corrupts.

What I saw during my time in Washington is that every party in power will always want to exercise absolute power, absolutely. Our founders were wise to see the temptation of absolute power and incorporated specific checks and balances to force the compromise that serves to preserve our fragile democracy, he wrote.

