



The Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine was made in a tobacco factory, and scientists say the vaccine boosts antibodies tenfold.

Clinical trials around the world, including in the UK, are starting after initial successful results.

Scientists say this could solve a global vaccine shortage.

This remedy is unique, originating from Nicotiana benthamiana, which grows in Australia. It contains nicotine and is used by natives as a stimulant.

Now the shrub has been genetically engineered to fight the coronavirus. It opens the door to mass production of vaccines on an industrial scale.

It produces virus-like particles (VLPs) that mimic potentially lethal spike proteins that attach to cells.

The external structure is the same, so it can be easily recognized by the immune system. However, it is harmless because there is no genetic material to reproduce and spread in the body.

180 Canadian participants between the ages of 18 and 55 received two doses of a vaccine called CoVLP, three weeks apart.

After six weeks, they produced up to 10 times more neutralizing antibodies than would be seen in recovering patients.

It worked best when combined with the chemical cocktail used in routine flu medications known as AS03.

“The plant-derived candidate vaccine was well tolerated and induced an immune response,” said Dr. Brian Ward, a corresponding author at the Quebec-based biopharmaceutical company Medicago.

It cannot cause an infection, but it still teaches the body how to fight, leading to immunity.

“Several Covid vaccines are being distributed, but worldwide needs are far outweighing supplies, and different formulations may be needed for specific populations,” said Dr. Ward.

All formulations were well tolerated and side effects were short and mild to moderate.

Dr. Ward said more than 130 million people have been infected with Covid and there have been more than 2.8 million deaths.

“Although significant progress has been made in caring for patients, current treatment options are relatively limited,” he said.

“We cannot produce a single vaccine in sufficient quantities to address global needs fast enough, and different formulations may be needed for different populations and environments.”

Dr. Ward added: “One of these formulations is CoVLP, a virus-like particle candidate vaccine containing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein produced by the plant Nicotiana benthamiana.”

The original volunteers are tracked for 12 months. The two-dose regime of CoVLP with AS03 has entered the larger phase 2 and has been studied in Canada, UK, Brazil and USA.

Similar projects are being planned in other countries in Europe and Latin America, where cases are increasing.

Dr. Bruce Clark, President and CEO of Medicago, said: “Supplying enough Covid-19 vaccines within the next year is a challenge that requires multiple approaches using different technologies.

“Our proven plant-based technology can contribute to a collective solution to this public health emergency.”

Producing VLP vaccines from plants is a complex process, but takes only 6 to 8 weeks. Much faster than 6 months of making chicken eggs.

It also eliminates ethical concerns associated with reliance on animal products.

Scientists have genetically engineered a special plant-penetrating bacterium called Agrobacterium to turn nicotine plants into miniature VLPs’ factories.

A specific sequence of viral DNA is inserted into the genome that produces the outer structural protein of the coronavirus. Then Agrobacterium can infect the plant.

Once inside the cell, the genetically modified Agrobacterium can transfer the inserted viral DNA to the plant, where it can be used as a template to produce virus-like particles.

When plants are infected with Agrobacterium, they reliably produce virus-like particles. All that remains is to harvest the plants and purify the VLPs from the tissue.

The study was published in the prestigious British journal Nature Medicine.

