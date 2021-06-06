Fauci Gate and what his emails tell us about Covid-19 and US politics





In March 2020, Dr.Anthony Fauci, the foremost federal infectious disease expert in the United States, quickly became a figure of contention whose audience was clearly divided by political alignment. He was either known as a reliable source or as a disaster. Much of the criticism he received was directly in line with the Trump administrations’ disregard for health protocols and skepticism of security measures such as closed infrastructure and mandatory masking.

And while a majority of Americans today have been vaccinated and are ready to let go of all the news related to Covid-19, Fauci is once again under fire from criticism.

Thanks to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by various news outlets, thousands of personal and professional emails from Faucis dating from March 2020 have been forwarded to BuzzFeed and the Washington Post. In the hours following this post, #FauciLeaks and #FauciGate were all the rage on Twitter, in an onslaught of conspiracy theories on social media from Covid-19 deniers using the emails as evidence that they were right from the start. To be clear, no email was leaked; they were obtained through access granted under federal law.

Along with countless bogus claims about the virus and a habit of downplaying its public health risks, the Trump administration has created a narrative in which daily activities could and should continue. In October 2020, Voxs Aaron Rupar wrote:

Not only is Trump’s rhetoric irresponsible, the point is that he is organizing rallies that scoff at the social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines recommended by his own government. And these gatherings appear to be actively worsening the pandemic by spreading the virus.

Even with Trump’s departure, the country remains highly polarized, and Trump’s influence on public discourse has been proven to last. According to the Washington Post, to Trump supporters, [Fauci] was an opponent who seemed to undermine the president at every turn, while others saw him as a reassuring voice of reason. This pent-up assault was part of what made the posting of the email so important. The email post gave the Conservatives the opportunity to get a glimpse of who they scapegoated and choose the fodder they needed to spread false information.

Countless Republican politicians backing Trump have used the moment to stir up resentment and fill their coffers. Among them, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has been a leading figure in spreading disinformation on Fauci’s emails. On June 3, he tweeted that FAUCI lied and included a link to his fundraising website.

It’s time to fire Fauci! The emails that have been published now under the Freedom of Information Act show two very important things:

1. FAUCI lied2. I have always been right

Stay with me today as we continue to lead the way: https://t.co/B42p8TpuXz https://t.co/k5rWif6erb

Rand Paul (@DrRandPaul) June 2, 2021

This isn’t the first time social media has blown up something related to Covid or helped spread disinformation. So what were these emails actually saying that the Conservatives were hanging on to?

Anti-masks have sought proof that masks don’t work

One of the main points of contention throughout the pandemic, especially among right-wing Americans, has been the mandate to wear masks. An email that deals with this was withheld as proof that Fauci knew the masks were ineffective and prescribed them anyway.

In early February 2020, Fauci received an email from a woman asking if she should wear a mask while traveling. He responded on Feb.5 that the masks are really meant for infected people to prevent them from spreading infection to uninfected people rather than protecting uninfected people from infection. The typical mask you buy at a drugstore is not really effective at keeping the virus out.

In February and early March 2020, everything about Covid was not clear, even to medical professionals, and one of the main speeches was that Americans should not wear masks because they were not considered as effective in filtering viral particles rejected by others. While this information continues to be believed to be accurate, except in the case of hospital grade masks, the N95 and KN95 respirator masks, which have much higher efficiency, it was ultimately found that encouraging everyone to wear masks helped prevent the spread of actively infected people. viral particles also easily shed to others.

Efforts have also been made to prevent the panicked public from purchasing all available masks and putting healthcare workers at risk of running out of supplies. In a June 12 interview with The Street, Fauci said the public health community and many people were concerned that this was at a time when personal protective equipment, including N95 masks and surgical masks , were very rare. .

In a June 3 interview with CNN addressing the emails, Fauci reiterated that if he had all the information he has today, his advice on the start of the pandemic would be drastically different, and the masks actually work.

But it doesn’t look like Faucis’ explanation will soften the backlash. After a year and a half of anti-mask protests, it’s being treated like I told you for a while for the American conservatives, and they are making the most of it.

As more Americans get vaccinated there will be a decline in mask wearing, but it’s worth noting that it will likely remain a political symbol. As Voxs Anna North reported, when people like Trump don’t wear masks and make wearing masks a political issue, their supporters are less likely to wear them. It follows that when people like Fauci wear a mask and are involved in suggesting rules regarding their wearing, those same people will wait for an opportunity to prove him wrong.

The Wuhan lab leak conspiracy theory

Trump infamously referred to as Covid-19 after the Chinese virus, a statement that led to more hatred directed at Asians. Sixty percent of all adults believe discrimination against Asian Americans has increased from last year, according to an AP poll conducted between April 29 and May 3. Trump’s choice of wording has also led to false accusations, such as his claim that the coronavirus was created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China and intentionally spread to the rest of the world. Few reputable sources, Fauci included, believe this is likely.

But if anything, this heightened reaction to one of the published emails, titled Thank You for Your Public Comments on the Origins of COVID-19. The email from Peter Daszak, CEO of a nonprofit called the EcoHealth Alliance, which had studied the origins of the coronavirus and had worked with the Wuhan viral lab in the past, reads: I just wanted say a personal thank you on behalf of our staff and collaborators, for publicly taking a stand and stating that scientific evidence supports a natural origin of COVID-19 from bat-to-human overflow, and not of a laboratory release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci also received an email from Kristian Andersen, professor of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research, which suggested that the virus could potentially be conceived. Anderson wrote: The unusual features of the virus make up a very small part of the genome, so you have to take a very close look at all of the sequences to see that some of the features look (potentially) designed.

Similar to the mask-related emails, these emails have played a role in the narratives Republican politicians and their supporters have been perpetuating since the start of the pandemic. According to Politico, theories about a Wuhan virology lab leak became a constant issue for Republican lawmakers last spring and quickly turned into a mainstay of congressional hearings and the increasingly controversial exchanges between Fauci and [Sen. Rand] Paul.

In April 2020, Dr.Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, sent Fauci an email with the subject line The Conspiracy Grows. In addition to a link to an article on the possibilities of creating Covid-19 in a laboratory, the message is fully written. This specific email became a lightning rod because of the editorial staff and sparked belief among conspiracy theorists that Fauci could be the subject of an investigation. In fact, on June 4, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding an investigation into whether Fauci was involved in an alleged cover-up of the virus’s potential origins.

In his interview with CNN on June 3, Fauci reaffirmed that he still believes the most likely origin of Covid-19 is a cash jump, but said he is committed to keeping an open mind. and recommended others to do the same.

Conservative Americans want to discredit Fauci, whether it makes sense or not

Amid all the confusion and frustration over the pandemic, many Americans are looking for someone to blame. Everyone has suffered, whether it was losing a loved one to the virus, being made redundant, or simply having a canceled trip.

While many liberals blame Trump’s erratic rhetoric and refusal to follow health guidelines for an unsuccessful response to the virus, these are the same people who are more likely to read emails and feel empowered in their support. through the inner look at Faucis’ work.

On the flip side, for many conservatives, Fauci has been a hindrance, or worse, a villain determined to upend the Trump agenda. His advice to stay home, stay away, and wear a mask hampered Trump’s messages about reopening the economy and getting back to normal.

Faucis emails, on the contrary, affirmed how divided the country remains. On Sunday, CBS News released a poll in which 33% of Republicans, but only 10% of Democrats, say they won’t get the vaccine when it is available to them, a potential influence on Trump’s rhetoric lingering. Interestingly, according to the same poll, six in 10 of those who say they will not get vaccinated also say that mask warrants and social distancing requirements are not effective in controlling the spread of the virus, which s aligns more with this rhetoric. As Voxs Zeeshan Aleem reported,

Throughout his presidency, Trump has ignored and downplayed the severity of the pandemic, and has spread disinformation and disinformation about Covid-19. This in turn has contributed to mistrust of the vaccine or the belief that Covid-19 is just not a serious problem among many of its supporters.

The emails posted by Faucis drew a lot of attention and criticism, but as of June 5, 50% of Americans had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. So the emails are just a look back at the start of the pandemic, and not so much the snare moment some believe.

