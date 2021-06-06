Iran targets UK political system with fake website





According to a report released on Monday, Iran tried to meddle in the UK’s political system through online disinformation and fake websites.

A 100-page report published by the Henry Jackson Society cited examples of fake sites used to promote Scottish independence and to promote anti-Saudi, anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian themes in the UK.

Iran, once considered a “tier three” country in terms of cyber capabilities, warns that it is becoming increasingly sophisticated in terms of scope and choice of targets.

In the United States alone, over 100 domain names were confiscated last year by Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards in cyber campaigns. These include syria-victory.com and yemenpress.org related to Iran’s regional foreign policy goals.

Interference in the Scottish Independence Controversy

Iran also has more than 20,000 followers and was found to have funded a Facebook page to promote Scotland’s independence, including the title “Free Scotland”, which was shut down after the source of the money was revealed.

The report said computer company Grafica recorded Iranian interference online in Scotland ahead of the 2013 independent referendum.

One Facebook page “stole” the name of the newspaper The Scotsman from a site called The Scotsman Cartoon, which used a variety of visual styles to promote Scotland’s need for independence and attacked then Prime Minister David Cameron for “repression of the English language”.

The report said, “There is no suggestion that Scottish nationalist politicians have encouraged or supported Iranian interference, but it sets a worrisome precedent, especially since the issue of a potential second referendum on Scottish independence is highly controversial.”

“So far, Iran’s online involvement in British politics does not appear to have had a decisive impact. It is not for lack of attempts.

“Iran has shown that Iran is a country that spreads disinformation online and establishes fake websites and Internet accounts in an attempt to subvert a political system it considers an enemy.

Promoting anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian messages

Iran has been found behind leftist accounts promoting anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian topics, including the title britishleft.com.

It turns out that one of the sites the author, “Elena Kowalsky” (also known as “Kowalski”), was linked to a Twitter account registered with an Iranian phone number.

“The site and its authors tend to promote material from other sites identified as likely to be Iranian fakes in the process of building mutual trust,” the report said.

A second site, which it claims to be based in Birmingham, followed a similar pattern promoting articles with anti-Saudi, anti-Israel, and pro-Palestinian tilts, as well as materials recycled by Iran’s state-owned media network, Press TV. Anyone whose license has been revoked by Ofcom.

Linked to an Iranian phone number, the site also plagiarized articles from mainstream sites that fit the agenda, including alleging that insults to Muslim women increased following Boris Johnson’s remarks.

Iranian institution established in the UK

A report by Dr Paul Stott of the Henry Jackson Society revealed that Iran has successfully established religious and educational institutions, particularly in the UK.

Ironically, this was helped through the Gift Aid scheme through the tolerance and financial support of our political system.

This includes the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), a registered charitable organization that runs London bookstores and event centers, and has had a consistent pro-Iranian political voice in London, reports the report.

Another institution, the Islamic Center of England, received an official warning from a charity committee after a meeting in support of General Qasem Soleimani, leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), who was assassinated in January 2020.

The report cites recent attempts to ban the film ‘Lady in Heaven’ about an Iraqi child who has lost his mother amid the rise of the Islamic State. The film is based on a story originally written by Kuwaiti Shia Click, who now lives in Buckinghamshire.

The film was denounced as “divisive” by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and the Iranian ambassador to London tweeted that he had written a letter to the UK’s Sunni and Shiite Islamic Center, condemning it.

“Iran continues to disrupt our social cohesion. British Muslims on issues like Lady of Heaven, a movie they hope to be banned now, where they once sought support for Salman Rushdi by shouting blasphemy,” he said. Trying to sway among the people.” report.

