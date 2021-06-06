End of engagement will not lead to exit of US companies from China





It is important to understand that even within a global competitive dynamic, there is still … [+] it's time for cooperation, says Ken Jarrett, senior advisor to the Albright Stonebridge group.

Ken jarrett

A commitment by US companies to the Chinese market is not likely to be reversed after a high-level warning that relations between the two countries have entered new territory after a long period of geopolitical tension, said a former Longtime U.S. diplomat in Greater China in an interview.

The majority of American companies are successful in China and see this success as an important factor in their global performance, said on Monday Kenneth Jarrett, currently senior advisor to the Albright Stonebridge group. They are not looking to leave the Chinese market.

Kurt Campbell, the White House’s top leader on Asian politics, made a cautious note on relations between the two countries during an online discussion hosted by Stanford University on May 26. The period that has been widely described as engagement with China, Campbell said, has arrived. to an end.

The dominant paradigm will be competition, Campbell said. Our goal is to make it a stable and peaceful competition.

This leaves room for cooperation between the two sides, however, said Jarrett, whose previous positions also include chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and chairman of Greater China APCO Worldwide.

It’s important to understand that even in a global competitive dynamic, there is still room for cooperation, Jarrett said. Trade interaction between the United States and China is a form of beneficial cooperation. This is how American companies see their business in China and I don’t expect that perspective to change.

In an annual white paper released earlier this month, the American Chamber of Commerce in China said China is a priority market for more than two-thirds of our members, and our surveys indicate that nearly 85% do not consider no outsourcing of manufacturing or supply.

While we are likely to see continued restrictions in some areas of advanced and emerging technology, most US business activity in China will continue as before, Jarrett noted.

American companies attracted to China in part by its economic growth. After contracting 6.8% in the first quarter of last year during the peak of the pandemic’s impact, China’s GDP was one of the few to increase for the whole of 2020, gaining 2.3% for the whole year. It rose 18.3% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, one of the best performances ever for an economy that now ranks second in the world.

US companies with a substantial presence in China include Starbucks, Apple, and Tesla.

Jarrett will speak at the 2021 US-China Business Forum, an online discussion hosted by Forbes China, on August 27.

