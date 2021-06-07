UK’s overall decline in 2020 to boost foreign direct investment in the Southwest





The South Wests’ attractiveness as an investment destination increased in 2020, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report.

According to a recent EY 2021 UK attractiveness survey, the region secured 32 inbound foreign direct investment (FDI) projects last year, up 6.7% from the 30 projects it achieved in 2019.

Although it rose absolutely modestly, it’s a strong performance for the region in a shrunken UK market, boosting Southwest share of UK projects from 2.7% to 3.3%, an area where market share rose for the first time since 2017.

West Countrys performance was led by sectors including digital technology with 7 projects in 2020 (1 more than in 2019). This is the joint highest total for the sector since 2016 and contrasts with the decline in digital projects nationwide.

Business services ranked 4 projects, machinery and equipment ranked 3rd in the region with 4, and electronics and IT ranked 3rd.

The Southwest region has secured additional projects compared to 2019, but the number of projects across the UK is down 12% from 1,109 in 2019 to 975 in 2020. Meanwhile, the UK digital tech sector declined 25% overall, from 432 projects to 322.

In total, only four English regions (Southwest, East England, Northwest and Northeast) increased the number of projects. All other regions have decreased.

Among all regions and constituent countries of the UK, the South West had the 11th highest number of projects.

Bristol remains a key location for FDI.

Of the local towns and cities, only Bristol was ranked in the UK’s top 20 FDI projects for 2020, and was tied for ninth with Cambridge, which hosted 12 projects.

London hosted the most projects in the United States, with 383 in 2019, up from 538.

Projects in this region were most likely to include sales and service activities, accounting for 17 out of 10 projects in 2019. This was followed by manufacturing (7 to 6 projects). Both R&D and logistics activities were responsible for three projects.

Southwest EY’s office management partner, Karen Kirkwood, said the manufacturing sector remains “core” for the region.

The Southwest region has a diverse regional economy, which is probably one of the reasons why FDI projects are so fragmented.

“Supply chain changes have created an opportunity for a larger share of investment in modern manufacturing. Nearly half (45%) of all respondents to the UK survey plan to change supply chains, rising to 52% for consumer goods. .62% ​​in the tech sector.

This could be a one-time opportunity to reshape the UK’s economic geography, as manufacturing and logistics opportunities will likely push it away from London and major cities. “

EY said the study found that the UK’s level-up message was “effectively” for investors, with nearly two-thirds knowing the policy.

Kirkwood added: “Using revised industry strategies to form targeted policy proposals based on specific regional or sector opportunities should be a priority.”

