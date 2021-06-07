Final qualifying information for the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines





Qualification is at the heart of the US Golf Association championships. The USGA’s annual championship schedule includes hundreds of them all of which were dropped (along with 10 of those 14 championships) in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with 110 US Open Local Qualifiers in the books, plus a Final Qualifier, the drama is definitely back.

On Monday, June 7, nine local 36-hole qualifiers will be contested across the country to fill the field for the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines. What has been called the longest day in golf brings qualifying drama like no other championship.

Local Qualifying Venues Rolling Hills Country Club, Rolling Hills Estates, California The Bears Club, Jupiter, Florida Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, Georgia Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Maryland Century Country Club and Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, New York Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Meadow Springs Country Club, Richland, Washington What you need to know This will be televised

Players used to dump him in the US Open final qualifiers in relative obscurity. This is no longer the case.

Golf Channel offers golf’s longest day coverage in three windows: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight ET.

Big numbers, big opportunity

Anyone (with a low enough handicap) can make their way to the US Open, but the number of those who attempt it is staggering. Five hundred players have gone from the astonishing 8,680 who entered the local qualifiers. A total of 845 players will now compete in the final qualifiers for a number of places yet to be determined.

Most of the qualifiers have around 75 players. In Columbus, Ohio, 120 players will play the game. At the other end of the spectrum, only 52 will start the day in Hilton Head and 45 in Richland, Washington.

Who will be there?

The final qualifying fields include everyone from top juniors and college players, amateurs and professionals, from mini-tours to the PGA Tour.

At the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta, Bob Royak, 59, the reigning senior American amateur champion, will try to make his way onto the field.

The Bears Club qualifier in Jupiter, Florida includes 2009 US Open champion Lucas Glover.

Top mid-amateurs Garrett Rank, the 2019 Western Amateur champion, and three-time American Walker Cupper Stewart Hagestad will try to qualify in Purchase, New York, and Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., Respectively.

Top junior Kelly Chinn, the 2020 AJGA Rolex Player of the Year, will play close to home at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. Reigning US junior champion Preston Summerhays, Luke Potter, Cohen Trolio and Benjamin James are among other juniors at various venues.

Interestingly, in Columbus, just down the road from Muirfield Village Golf Club, where the memorial tournament just wrapped up on Sunday, a multitude of Tour players are looking to make their way. This includes big winners Charl Schwartzel, Keegan Bradley, Jason Dufner and Padraig Harrington as well as Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Rory Sabbatini and Charley Hoffman.

There are two many college players and recent college graduates to count.

Here is a sequence to watch out for

Speaking of Hagestad, the 30-year-old is quite versed in this format.

Notably, Hagestad qualified for three consecutive US Opens before 2020, when qualifying was canceled. Can he do a fourth this year?

