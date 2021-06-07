Low-wage UK workers are most at risk of losing their jobs after leave | UK Employment Plans





Low-wage workers are at the highest risk of losing their jobs when the UK government’s retreat plan ends in September.

The government’s coronavirus job retention scheme, which pays 80% of workers’ wages, is widely believed to have saved millions of jobs when the economy crashed, but economists worry that some jobs will still not be viable by the end of September 30th. There is.

According to the Resolution Foundation’s annual assessment of the outlook for low-income workers, projected unemployment growth is likely to hit low-wage workers the most, consistent with the experience of the financial crisis a decade ago.

By March, one-fifth of the lowest-paid workers said they were three times more likely to lose their job, retreat or lose income compared to the top fifth. 21% of low-wage workers lost their jobs, compared to just 7% of top-wage workers.

As of April 30, there were still 3.4 million jobs, according to the latest government data. That was lower than the most recent high of 5.1 million jobs in January, and more workers are likely to resume work after lockdown easing began. Retail, hospitality and leisure were the largest low-wage sectors and accounted for the majority of people returning to work in April.

The foundation noted that the outlook for low-income people has improved markedly since last year, when the pandemic caused economic disruption, especially in the low-wage sector. The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.9% and some sectors are struggling to hire workers. Private sector economists lowered their expectations for year-end unemployment to 5.9% from 6.3%, according to forecasts compiled by the Treasury Department.

However, the foundation said the government should not assume that raising the minimum wage and reopening the economy will be enough to improve the minimum wage. It called for faster minimum wage increases, new rights to regular contracts, and more notice of shift changes to zero-hour contracts.

Resolution Foundation senior economist Nye Cominetti said: Low-wage workers were at the center of the economic crisis. Fortunately, low-wage workers appear to be key to their recovery by taking a huge number of breaks and returning to their previous jobs.

However, there is still a great risk. Low-wage workers are most at risk from rising unemployment later this year, which also risks creating greater job insecurity.

