Lawmakers Say Cyber ​​Ransom Payments in U.S. Should Be Disclosed





More transparency is needed on the type of cash payments made after ransomware attacks, a senior Democrat said, following a recent spate of cyber attacks targeting U.S. businesses.

Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, spoke days after a major U.S. meat producer had to shut down facilities that account for nearly a quarter of U.S. beef supplies after a cyber incident.

“Not only do companies often not report that they are under attack, they also fail to report ransomware payments,” Warner told NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

It’s “worth having” a debate on whether or not to make ransom payments illegal for US businesses, said Warner, who is also co-chair and founder of the Senate Cybersecurity Caucus.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, on NBC’s Meet the Press, supported a possible ban on ransomware payments.

“We need to send this strong message that paying for ransomware only exacerbates and accelerates this problem. You encourage the bad actors when that happens, ”she said.

The cyberattack on JBS USA followed the May incident where Colonial Pipeline Co. was forced to shut down the East Coast’s largest pipeline system for days after a cyberattack.

Both incidents are linked to Russian-based hackers, and the issue will be on the agenda when President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16.

Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent who caucuses with Democrats and is also part of the intelligence group, said private companies should be subject to mandatory breach reporting as well as protection in matters of accountability, creating “an entirely new relationship between the government sector.”

“It takes trust. And there has to be real-time reporting, ”King said on CNN’s“ State of the Union ”. “I mean, the Colonial Pipeline, if I understood correctly, it was not reported to the government for four or five days. I think they had already paid the ransom.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has not proposed that the US government require companies to secure their technology in specific ways.

Instead, the Biden administration would urge companies to adopt stricter standards and stay “vigilant” when it comes to cybersecurity, Raimondo said on ABC’s “This Week” program.

FBI Director Christopher Wray compared ransomware attacks – where the victim is targeted with some type of malware and a ransom demanded – to the challenges posed by the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States The FBI investigates about 100 types of ransomware, he said last week.

Granholm said American adversaries may have the ability to shut down the country’s power grid.

“Yes, they do. I mean, I think there are some very malicious actors out there trying. As we speak, there are thousands of attacks on all aspects of the energy sector and the private sector in general, ”Granholm told CNN.

