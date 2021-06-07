Biden Confirms US-UK Special Relations At G7 Meeting With Johnson | Joe Biden





Joe Biden met Boris Johnson at the G7 summit in the UK this week to discuss issues including the deadlock in Northern Ireland, making a statement confirming his special relationship with the UK.

Biden wrote in an article in the Washington Post published on Sunday before his first overseas trip as president: After meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the UK to confirm our country’s special relationship, I will participate in the G7 summit. .

This leading democratic and economic group has not met in person for two years due to the coronavirus. Ending this pandemic, improving health security for all countries and driving a strong and inclusive global economic recovery will be our top priorities.

Biden added that he will use his time during the summit to realize America’s new promises to allies and partners and to rally global democracy against the world’s most serious threats, including epidemics and climate change.

The US president is also expected to speak to Johnson about his current disagreement over the Brexit deal, expressing his support for the Northern Ireland protocol, which is fiercely opposed by unionists and loyalists who say it separates the region from the rest of the UK. bumped into

The Times reported that Biden expects to tell Johnson that the United States sees the protocol as an important part of maintaining long-term peace in Northern Ireland, and in particular the United States is looking at its guarantor, the Good Friday Agreement.

The paper said Biden warned the prime minister that a potential trade deal between the US and Britain would be undermined if the situation was not resolved, and told Brussels leaders that he expects the EU to become more flexible. And less bureaucratic.

The Irishman, Biden, reaffirmed his support for the Good Friday accord in March after tensions over the protocol led to violent riots. This protocol was initially established to close Ireland’s tight borders by effectively keeping Northern Ireland within a single market.

Biden and his wife Jill will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 13, Buckingham Palace previously announced until the end of the G7 summit.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos