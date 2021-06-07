Asia breathes a sigh of relief as US jobs don’t shock





Asian stocks rallied on Monday as the dollar wobbled after the long-awaited U.S. wage report in May showed the recovery was on track, but not so hot that it could push forward a policy of reduction by the Federal Reserve.

Investors were curious to see how stocks of big tech companies would react to the G7 agreement on a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%, despite gaining approval from across the G20 can be a tall order. Read more

The reaction so far has been muted, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures showing little change.

The fight against the $ 1.7 trillion infrastructure plan proposed by US President Joe Biden, along with the White House’s rejection of the latest Republican offer, will also be interesting. Read more

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) added 0.3% and sought to break three sessions of losses. The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) rose 1.0% to its highest level in nearly a month, and South Korea (.KS11) gained 0.7%.

While the 559,000 U.S. payroll increase missed expectations, it was still a major relief after April’s shockingly low report, as the 5.8 percent unemployment rate showed that ‘There was still a long way to go to reach the Fed’s goal of full employment. Read more

“The data was perfect for a golden loop-type risk outlook: not too hot to raise fears of a faster Fed withdrawal, and not too cold to worry about the outlook for a recovery,” said John Briggs, NatWest Markets strategist.

“This caused a weaker dollar, better stocks, bolstered the previous supply on commodities and boosted emerging markets.”

Attention will now turn to the US consumer price report on Thursday where the risk is another high number, although the Fed still says the peak is transient.

Briggs suspected that Fed officials could open the door for a discussion on spending cuts at the June policy meeting, with a start in early 2022 and a rate hike not until 2024.

The European Central Bank is holding its political meeting on Thursday and is largely expected to maintain its stimulus measures with a distant prospect.

US 10-year bond yields were slightly higher at 1.567%, after plunging 7 basis points on Friday and returning to the low end of the trading range of the past three months.

This decline, combined with an improvement in risk appetite, put the dollar on the defensive. It was last at 90.100 against a basket of currencies, having slipped from a high of 90.629 on Friday.

The euro held steady at $ 1.2170, after rebounding from a three-week low of $ 1.2102 on Friday, while the dollar was back at 109.52 yen from a high of 110.33.

The weaker dollar allowed gold to stabilize at $ 1,890 an ounce, up from a low of $ 1,855 on Friday.

Oil prices stabilized after Brent broke above $ 72 a barrel for the first time since 2019 last week, as OPEC + supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about uneven deployment of global COVID-19 vaccination.

Brent rose 6 cents to $ 71.92 per barrel, while US crude rose 9 cents to $ 69.71 per barrel.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos