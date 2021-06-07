



Britain lost to France as the most popular European destination for foreign investors for the second year in a row amid the turmoil caused by Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

According to accountant EY, in 2020 the UK had 975 internally invested projects compared to Frances 985 projects.

The UK dominated foreign direct investment (FDI) into Europe during the first 18 years of its annual foreign investment survey. But the UK first lost its crown to France in 2019 as businesses grapple with uncertain prospects for a trade deal between the UK and the EU. The last-minute deal was made on Christmas Eve 2020, just a week before the UK departed from the EU’s single market.

Attracting foreign investment to the global UK is a key goal of the Conservative government, and its leaders have argued that leaving the EU would make the UK a more attractive destination. The government established the Investment Agency to attract internal investment, but made it easier to intervene in foreign acquisitions for national security reasons.

Evidence of a significant Brexit benefit is limited so far, but the global pandemic has made comparative analysis much more difficult.

Some experts have already detected the impact on trade of Brexit related to foreign investment. Last month, academics at Aston University in Birmingham published a study that found Brexit caused a 114 billion dollar decline in service exports between 2016 and 2019.

EY said the decline in investment in countries like Japan suggested that the UK’s attractiveness as an export base was far less than because of Brexit. The report said the rise in investment from countries other than the US, EU and Japan may not be on the scale to compensate for low activity on a traditional basis.

However, the pandemic has significantly reduced international investment worldwide. According to a study by United Nations professor Simon Evenett, the United Nations Trade Organization found that global FDI fell 42% in 2020 to its lowest level in 26 years last year. He traded at the University of St Gallen in Switzerland, and pursued prosperity through trade at Johannes Fritz at St Gallen Endowment.

EY’s figures do not reflect the value of the investment in the UK, but do suggest a further decline is possible from 2019. The value of foreign direct investment in the UK declined from 66 billion in 2018 to 36 billion in 2019, below the 10-year average of 54 billion, according to figures from the National Statistical Office.

The aggregate of investment projects in the UK fell by 12% compared to 2019, which is a slower decline than the decline of 18% in French projects. Germany was the third most popular country with 930 projects, followed by Spain, with 354 projects, far behind, with internal investment declining by more than a quarter in the first pandemic year.

Examples of large foreign direct investments announced in 2020 include Japanese automaker Nissans’ Sunderland auto plant upgrade program, online retailer Amazon’s expansion, and Japanese tech company NTT’s data centers.

Alison Kay, customer service management partner at EY UK & Ireland, said the UK’s previous dominance of the foreign direct investment market has been replaced by a competitive three-way fight with Germany and France.

But given the impact of the pandemic, a shrinking foreign direct investment market and an uncertain future trade relationship with the EU at the time, it is an overall positive outcome for the UK, she said.

She added that the decline in internal investment was relatively smaller than expected. In the fall, investors expected UK projects to decline by an average of 30 to 45% compared to 2019.

The report also found that the UK investment outlook may have improved thanks to the speed of the Covid-19 vaccine launch compared to its competitors. The UK was seen as Europe’s most attractive investment destination according to a survey of 570 international investors, a sharp turnaround since the fall, behind France and Germany.

