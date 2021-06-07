Yuka Saso birdies third hole of playoffs, becomes second teenager to win US Women’s Open





SAN FRANCISCO – Yuka Saso modeled his golf game on Rory McIlroy, spending hours watching videos of his swing before going to bed each night to perfect his.

All that hard work has paid off and now Saso is a US Open champion, just like her idol thanks to a clutch playoff putt after a nine back-nine collapse from Lexi Thompson.

Saso’s 10-foot putt for a birdie on the third hole of the playoffs on Sunday helped her edge Nasa Hataoka and become the second teenager to win the US Women’s Open.

Saso overcame two back-to-back bogeys early in the round to advance to the playoffs, then became the first player from the Philippines to win a golf major.

“I was actually a little upset,” Saso said of his poor start. “But my younger brother spoke to me and said, ‘Carry on; there are still a lot of holes to be made ”. That’s what I did.”

Both players made pars at No. 9 and 18 in the cumulative two-hole playoffs, sending the tournament to sudden death on the ninth hole. This set the stage for Saso to win just up the road from Daly City, nicknamed “Little Manila” for its large population of Filipinos.

There were many for the final round, including several with Filipino flags for the occasion.

“I don’t know what’s going on in the Philippines right now, but I’m just thankful that there are so many people in the Philippines who are cheering me on,” she said. “I don’t know how to thank them. They gave me so much energy. I want to say thank you to everyone.”

Saso tied 2008 winner Inbee Park as the youngest female US Open champion at 19 years, 11 months, 17 days.

Immediately after his victory, Saso agreed to become a member of the LPGA Tour. The new champion was granted a five-year exemption. She is the 21st player to make the US Women’s Open title her first victory on the LPGA Tour.

Thompson, who had a 5-stroke lead after the eighth hole, played the last seven holes in 5 to complete a back stroke.

“I really didn’t feel like I had hit the wrong golf course,” she said. “That’s what this golf course can do to you, and that’s what I’ve been saying all week.”

The only other players to finish below par in the Lake Course at Olympic Club were Megan Khang and Shanshan Feng, who were both under two.

High school junior Megha Ganne played in the final group but shot 77 and finished 3rd as a low amateur in the tournament.

“I’m going to remember it for the rest of my life,” Ganne said. “It’s all I’ve wanted since I was little, so it’s just the best feeling.”

Saso overcame a rough start to the final round with double bogeys on the second and third holes that seemed to put her out of action, but she managed to stabilize with a birdie at No.7.

Saso then made back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th par 5 holes to get to 4 under and join Hataoka in the playoffs.

Hataoka used a three-hole, four-hole streak over the last nine, which put pressure on Thompson.

Thompson collapsed on the stretch, making it the seventh straight LPGA major tournament captured by a first-time winner.

The first women’s US Open on the legendary Lake Course at the Olympic club ended like so many of the previous five times the men have competed for the national championship here.

The 54-hole leader hasn’t won any of the five men’s US Open, helping the Olympic club earn the nickname “Graveyard of Champions”. Previous winners Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Payne Stewart, Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell all got caught on the last day of the Olympics and were denied their titles.

Thompson had a 5-stroke lead when she came off the eighth green, but wasted it all on the back nine. She made a double bogey at # 12, a bogey at 14, then a bogey 6 on the 17th par-5 which was achievable in two strokes depending on the location of the tee.

But Thompson rolled into the rough and missed the green on his third shot, before putting in two strokes for bogey to fall in a three-way tie for the first time when Saso birdied his second straight birdie to join Hataoka at 4 under. .

“I didn’t hit a bad record,” said Thompson. “The wind just never got it, then it tried to bounce back properly, and I’ve never seen such a bad lie. That’s what this course can do. I just had the wrong wind on. some incoming hits. “

Her approach shot on the 18th par 4 ended up in the bunker, then she missed a 10-foot putt to advance to the playoffs.

This left her winless in 15 tries at the US Women’s Open, which she first competed in at the age of 12 in 2007.

Thompson appeared in control when she birdied at number 5 to take a 5-stroke lead. She walked the first nine course with quiet confidence, throwing herself into a few smiles when she heard the “Go Lexi!” cheers from fans in the galleries which were a home site during the first LPGA tournament open to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But all of that went away over time, as Thompson was unable to add a second major to the one she won at ANA Inspiration in 2014. It was another disappointment of the last day to accompany the one that happened at that same tournament in 2017, when she was penalized 4 strokes in the final round for misplacing her marked ball the day before and lost in the playoffs.

“It’s hard to smile, but it’s been an amazing week,” said Thompson. “I didn’t play very well today with a few of the bogeys coming in on the last nine, but the fans were amazing, hearing the vocals, and just giving me a reason to play.”

