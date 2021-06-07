



The delta strain of coronavirus first identified in India could be up to 40% more contagious than the alpha strain, the UK’s health minister said Sunday.

Matt Hancock told reporters last Sunday that the delta variant has replaced the so-called alpha variant first identified in Kent, becoming the dominant variant in the United States. Delta variants could threaten plans to lift lockout restrictions by June 21, he said.

Hancock stressed the importance of getting the British vaccinated. Early data show that the vaccine is effective against the delta strain after people have received both doses.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, 40% of the UK population is now fully vaccinated. New cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus, have fallen sharply since the UK launched its vaccination campaign.

On Sunday, US Senate Democrats Christopher Koons (Delaware) and Tammy Duckworth (Illinois), along with Republican Dan Sullivan of Alaska, halted a surge in coronavirus cases in Taiwan.

The democratically-governed island has used testing, tracking and pandemic protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing to limit cases to nearly 11,000 and deaths to 224 during the epidemic.

However, vaccination is only about 3% of the population, and China says it is blocking efforts to get a vaccine for COVID-19.

I’m here to say America won’t leave you alone, Duckworth said. We will be by your side to ensure that the people of Taiwan have what they need to reach the other side of the epidemic and beyond.

The US will donate 750,000 vaccines to Taiwan as part of a White House announcement. Duckworth did not comment on which vaccine Taiwan will receive and when.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported earlier on Sunday that there were 133 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the death toll approaching 4 million.

India, which has the second highest number of cases worldwide, recorded 114,460 new infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest number in 60 days. The daily death toll was 2,677, the lowest in 42 days. Public health officials have warned that India’s total number of infections and deaths is likely to be low.

