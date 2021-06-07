UK Offers Global Model to Reduce Carbon Emissions – Daily Business





Action to reduce emissions is a blueprint for the world

Britain’s actions to cut carbon gas could provide a blueprint for the rest of the world, according to a new report from power companies SSE and KPMG.

The UK has cut its climate emissions faster than any other country, and it met at COP26 in Glasgow in November and set an example for world leaders to agree on a plan to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees.

Martin Pibworth, Director of Energy and Commerce at SSE Group, said: The UK has moved forward with decarbonization faster than any other country on the planet, and it has learned the good and the bad in the process.

The UK has 13 years of experience helping the international community design a blueprint for achieving net zero in the 13 years since the Climate Change Act.

“A legally binding goal focused on decarbonizing electricity first as the key to violent decarbonization and a reliable long-term support mechanism all ensured remarkable progress toward decarbonization while igniting the fire and lowering costs.

“This is a fantastic success story and shows what can be done with the right policies.

Despite the tremendous success, challenges remain and the UK has not yet achieved sufficient investment in low-carbon flexible power generation despite good progress on carbon capture and storage.

“This progress will require replication of technologies such as hydro pump storage, hydrogen generation and batteries, all of which will be integrated into a net zero power system.

The report’s author, Simon Virley, Vice President of KPMG, said: As most of the world’s economies now subscribe to net-zero goals, we need to shift our focus to ways in which these goals can be achieved at the regional, national and global levels.

“Building a reliable path to a low-carbon future requires pragmatic solutions coupled with strong frameworks and governance.

In addition to the UK’s success, the report identifies areas where more work is needed in areas such as low electricity prices from low-cost renewable energy to facilitate technology in an ideal position, projected investments in networks and power market design to handle transmission charging. explain. It emphasizes the need to proceed with decarbonization in heat and transport.

COP Chairman Alok Sharma said: “It will help COP26 leave coal power to history and maintain its 1.5 degree target.

“Last month, the G7 agreed to end all new direct government support for international coal power by the end of 2021. We are seeing real progress, but we know there is more to come.”

