No “Biden rebound” like the United States in France and Germany, according to a survey





U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on May Jobs Report after U.S. employers increase hiring amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic mitigation, at Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, United States, June 4, 2021. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

The United States’ reputation as the world’s leading power has suffered in France and Germany due to Washington’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 600,000 Americans, a poll found on Monday.

On the eve of President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe, the German Marshall Fund and the Bertelsmann Foundation investigation said he had not regained US status as he was before COVID-19 don’t knock. China’s reputation had improved slightly.

According to US research documents released on March 26, the United States under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump could have avoided nearly 400,000 deaths with a more effective strategy.

“The first three months of the Biden administration did not affect French and German views on American influence in the world,” the 11-country opinion survey said.

“These figures are in line with the results of the 2020 survey, which fell about 10 points from pre-pandemic figures, to the benefit of China.”

This compares to the perception in the United States that American influence abroad has increased, according to the survey.

Biden begins his first European tour as president on Wednesday to attend G7, NATO and European Union summits. He faces the challenge of repairing transatlantic ties damaged by Trump, whose withdrawal from international agreements and strong criticism of NATO have undermined European confidence in Washington.

Only 51% of Germans see the United States as a reliable partner, reaching 60% in France, 67% in Great Britain and 76% in Poland. Less than a quarter of Turks trust the United States. Most Americans see the European Union as a reliable partner, according to the study.

A majority of those questioned still think that the United States should get involved in the defense and security of Europe, except in Sweden, where opinions are divided, and in Turkey.

Conducted online between March 29 and April 13, the survey sampled 1,000 adults in each of 11 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States.

