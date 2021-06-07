Ubers UK, business is back to pre-pandemic levels





Uber’s ride-hailing service business returned to pre-pandemic levels in the UK in mid-May. The easing of lockdown restrictions allowed users to get back on the road sooner than the company expected.

Uber’s sharp rebound in the UK and parts of Europe last month was accelerated by wider geographic coverage beyond big cities like London and the adoption of new forms of transport, including traditional taxis.

For the week beginning May 17, Uber’s total bookings across Europe recovered to over 80% of levels reported for the same period in 2019.

The figure marks a startling recovery after the company reported a 38% year-over-year decline in mobility sales globally in the first three months of 2021.

Anabel Diaz Calderon, Uber’s Regional Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “We honestly didn’t expect the speed of recovery we’ve seen in some key regions and the UK.

In the UK, total bookings matched or slightly exceeded the same week two years ago during the week when many lockdown restrictions on hospitality were relaxed.

Spain and Germany also saw total bookings, a measure of customer spending on Uber’s various transport services adjusted for discounts or promotions, recover to around 100% in the third week of May compared to the same period in 2019. Coronavirus restrictions were still in effect.

Other major markets are coming back more slowly. In France, the total number of bookings for the week of May 24 after various restrictions were lifted was around 70% of the epidemic level.

As one of Uber’s largest city markets, London lags slightly behind the rest of the UK as many office workers and tourists still stay at home.

But the recovery in other UK cities like Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds has been so strong that passenger demand has already begun to outpace the supply of Uber’s drivers, classified as workers and not contractors, since the Supreme Court ruling in February.

“We estimate that up to 20,000 additional drivers will be needed for the necessary growth in the UK,” said Diaz Calderon. In the US, Uber has had to step up its incentives to lure drivers due to a greater labor shortage in some low-wage roles.

She acknowledged that there was “a bit of over-excitement” after the lockdown restrictions were lifted, but Diaz Calderon said, “There’s no concern that the growth patterns we’re starting to see are robust.”

The return to pandemic-level activity was reached before business travel and tourism even recovered further, which will bring travel such as airport operations that have traditionally been a significant part of Uber’s business.

Across Europe, Uber has expanded its range of mobility services to 40 smaller cities in recent months, now available in more than 340 cities on the continent.

Entry into some new cities, particularly in Spain, Austria and Turkey, has been made possible because Uber has partnered with the established taxi industry, a group that is more often seen as competitors or opponents of the ride-sharing model. Uber has registered 17,000 drivers across Europe since early 2021, and now you can not only book a car through the app, but you can also be welcomed on the street as usual.

“Partnering with taxis is a powerful vehicle for business in many regions and actually allows us to grow or unlock multiple regions,” said Diaz Calderon.

