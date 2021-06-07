USMNT-Mexico Nations League final cut short over anti-gay fan chant





The CONCACAF Nations League final between the United States and Mexico was marred by unruly behavior from fans which included objects thrown on the field and a brief pause in play due to fans using anti chant. -gay.

The break occurred during the dying moments of the second half before the game went into overtime in the 3-2 victory for the United States Men’s National Team. Referee John Pitti resumed the game after three minutes as players on both sides begged the crowd to stop using vocals.

After Christian Pulisic scored the potential winner of the match from a penalty spot and ran around the corner to celebrate with the rest of his teammates, Giovanni Reyna was punched in the face with an object as fans in the stands threw objects such as cups and bottles of water on the ground.

Reyna, who scored the USMNT’s first goal in the first half, stayed on the ground for several minutes before leaving the pitch with coaches.

As the game drew to a close, a fan ran onto the field before being tackled and escorted off the field by security personnel.

Reyna then returned to the pitch after the match ended for the trophy celebrations.

It was the second game of the tournament to be interrupted due to anti-gay chants at Denver’s Empower Field in Mile High. Mexico’s semi-final victory over Costa Rica was also briefly interrupted. This match also saw several fans ejected from the stadium.

CONCACAF’s protocol on vocals calls for a warning from the public announcer, which took place near half-time for Sunday’s final. The second step of the protocol allows the referee to pause play.

If the song continues to be used, the referee has the power to send the players to the dressing rooms and can also request that the match be stopped.

Mexico has struggled over the years to prevent its supporters from singing against gays. In March, FIFA opened an investigation into anti-gay chants by Mexican supporters during an Olympic qualifying match against the Dominican Republic.

