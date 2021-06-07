UK still high on activist investor agenda





New research shows UK companies are very attractive to activist investors. ESG concerns are at the core of what attracts such investors, which means they are particularly interested in the country’s industrial sector.

In recent years, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues have quickly been on the agenda in the investment community. A study by audit and advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) earlier this year found that companies that boast sound fundamentals but still show signs of organizational weakness are operating poorly and potentially poor governance for this reason, especially since the onset of Covid-19. tissue cases showing signs of

Although the current pandemic appears to be waning in the UK, the appetites of activist investors have not subsided. In December 2020, A&M found that 60 organizations in the UK were likely to be targeted by activists within the next 18 months and through mid-2021, a trend that has remained steady at 59 companies.

Malcolm McKenzie, Managing Director and Head of European Business Innovation Services, said: “While the effects of the pandemic have undoubtedly conquered activism across Europe, the oppression that will be released to stem unwanted demand, particularly in the UK. There are clear signs of increased demand. In the interests of activists, businesses must be honest about their vulnerabilities and take steps to mitigate them before activists intervene.

Bigger changes appear to be at the seemingly urgent level associated with such investments. Only 19 of the identified companies were expected to be targeted in the next 6 to 12 months, compared to 23 at the beginning of the year. Nevertheless, the UK still remains the most popular destination for activists, the closest countries are France and Germany, with nine and six companies expected to be targeted next year, respectively.

Researchers attribute this continued activist interest in the UK to an activist-friendly regulatory environment, along with the overall poor performance of UK businesses during the crisis on continental Europe. The UK’s top targets are primarily the industrial, consumer and healthcare sectors.

Due to the heavy environmental damage of industrial enterprises, the sector remains at the top of the activist’s A&M forecast target list (54). However, interest from the consumer sector has increased significantly, especially as retail businesses reopen after closing. Among the 30 identified targets are consumer brands and products, apparel and luxury companies, and while high-end retail is still struggling, activists are also considering options there.

Meanwhile, activists are still focusing on the tech sector, with 29 companies expected to be at risk. This coincides with the December 2020 A&M update and reflects an ongoing activist scrutiny of underperforming and underperforming tech companies.

Looking ahead, although activist activity may be muted in the immediate environment of the Covid-19 pandemic, researchers believe activity will rise significantly. According to McKenzie, activist wolfpacks are increasingly joining a wider range of stakeholders who will continue to demand change, especially when it comes to ESG.

McKenzie adds, more boards in Europe will face multi-activist campaigns and tie the Gordian knot in strategic, operational, financial, environmental, social and governance issues. Businesses must come up with a strategy to balance these broad needs, which often compete or are cornered on all sides.

