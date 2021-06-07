Prospects for low-wage workers improve as UK economy reopens





Prospects for low-wage workers are improving as the UK economy reopens, but raising the minimum wage will not be enough to ensure a standard of living, the Resolution Foundation said in a report released Monday.

The think tank, which has been tracking the low-wage epidemic in the UK for over a decade, said the proportion of employees earning less than two-thirds of their average hourly earnings fell from 21% in 2020 to 14%. In 2015, the government accelerated the annual growth rate.

But last year’s apparent improvement may be partly because job losses have been concentrated on low-wage workers since the outbreak of the pandemic. They were significantly more likely to lose their jobs, take a leave of absence, or cut their hours and earnings than those with higher wages, which I think is still true in March 2021.

But now they are also one of the fastest returning groups to work. Administrative data showed that the number of jobs supported through the government’s dormancy system reached 3.4 million at the end of the month, a decline of 1.8 million from January to the end of April.

Although Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended the retreat plan through the end of September, nearly one million workers were forced to retreat in April alone, more than half of whom are hospitality, leisure or retail workers in the three major sectors where low wages are prevalent. According to survey data, most people who go on vacation either returned to their previous job or returned to a new job, and a relatively small percentage of them quit their job.

“Low-wage workers were at the center of the economic crisis. . . Fortunately, low-wage workers will also be key to the recovery,” said Nye Cominetti, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation.

But he cautioned that policymakers cannot rely on a rapid economic rebound, coupled with sustained increases in the minimum wage to support wages and working conditions.

Despite the surge in employment, the unemployment rate is expected to continue rising in the coming months, with reports of a shortage of staff in certain sectors. This will also affect those who still work as employees cannot assert their rights in a weak labor market.

“Policy makers must find ways to go beyond the minimum wage to ensure the recovery benefits of low-wage workers, from job security to labor market regulation,” the report said.

recommendation

The government has committed to ending low wages, defined as less than two-thirds of the median hourly rate, by the middle of the decade. However, the think tank noted that higher hourly minimum wages had little effect on the prevalence of lower weekly wages. This suggests that the problem is one of increasingly short-time, low-employment and insecurity.

The much-delayed employment bill should eventually include new rights to regular work and compensation for shift work changes that, when submitted, reflect workers’ normal working patterns, the think tank said.

It also called for more resources for a new single enforcement agency (merging the existing one) for labor market rights, including stricter penalties for underpayment of the minimum wage and basic entitlement to holiday pay and work pensions.

