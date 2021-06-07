Incoming Gators perform at U.S. Championships





GAINESVILLE, Fla. A trio of new Gator freshmen competed in the final day of the US Gymnastics Championships Sunday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Riley McCusker and Leanne Wong were both named to the 2021 U.S. Senior National Team after Sunday’s competition. This is the third senior United States national team for Wong (2021-21, 2019-20, 2018-19) and the fifth for McCusker (2021-22, 2019-20, 2018-19, 2017-18 , 2016-17). Riley McCusker (back row, third from right) and Leanne Wong (front row, far right) were named to the 2021 U.S. Senior National Team following Sunday’s competition. This is the third senior United States national team for Wong (2021-21, 2019-20, 2018-19) and the fifth for McCusker (2021-22, 2019-20, 2018-19, 2017-18 , 2016-17). Photo: Lloyd Smith Incoming Gator at the 2021 US Championships:

Leanne Wong was fifth in the all-around and third in the floor exercise. Riley McCusker’s 15.10 uneven bars score was the second highest of all Sunday’s events (second to Simone Biles 15.55 on vault). McCusker was second overall on bars in the only event she competed in at the US Championships. Morgan Hurd only performed exercises on beam (11.60) and floor (12.60) at the US Championships. Scores Day 1 & Day 2 (location): Name Jump bars Floor beam AA Morgan Hurd 10.30 12.60 Day 2 11.60 12.60 Total 21.90 (26) 25.20 (23) Riley McCusker 14, 65 Day 2 15.10 Total 29.75 (2) Leanne Wong 14.75 12.70 13.65 14.20 55.30 Day 2 14.55 14.00 12.700 13.60 54.85 Total 29, 30 26.70 (15) 26.35 (10) 27.80 (3) 110.15 (5) Complete results of the last day

We hear you, gymnastics fans … @mccusker_riley STICK IT on uneven bars with a 15.100! #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/iAKAHZLnfm

USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) June 6, 2021 The four-day championships determine the 2021 men’s and women’s national all-around and individual champions and is a milestone on the road to Tokyo as performance helps determine who competes at the Games United States Olympics. The team trials, scheduled for June 24-27 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The US Men’s and Women’s National Teams will be renamed after the conclusion of the US Championship.

What’s Next ?: 2021 US Olympic Team Trials: June 24-27 The Dome at America’s Center St. Louis, Mo. Tickets

Television June 25 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET NBC Women (Gainesville / Ocala Cox Cable 1009) June 27 8:30 to 11 p.m. ET NBC Women (Gainesville / Ocala Cox Cable 1009)

Olympic Team Qualification: Team USA is a four member team. Team place 1 First at the Olympic trials Team place 2 Second at the Olympic trials Team place 3 Selected by the committee Team place 4 Selected by the committee

Individual spot 1 Jade Carey Individual spot 2 TBD







