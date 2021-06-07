



Discussing Cornish history and politics in the shadow of Launceston Castle, Rob Tremain emphasized that “I’m happy to live west of the Tamar River.” “My father, coming home from across the Tamar River, would always roll down the windows and say, ‘We can breathe again. We’re in Cornwall!'”

One of Europe’s oldest borders, the Tamar River is the center of Cornwall’s history and identity, marking the 1,000-year-old division between Celtic Kernow (Cornwall) and Anglo-Saxon England. Since the Anglo-Saxon king Athelstan pushed the last British to Tamar in 936 AD, distinct identities have formed in the east and west.

Beginning as a seemingly insignificant drop of water in a muddy field a few miles from the Strait of Bristol, the river extends into a menacing natural barrier on a winding journey 61 miles south to Plymouth Sound. Surrounded by the sea on all other sides, see how Cornwall’s island-like geography has shaped the history of the Korean Peninsula as you plan your journey to this Celtic frontier to study the often overlooked stories of Cornwall’s culture, history and identity. could

Located near the Devon border, the Cornish village of Launceston lies in the middle of the once-bloody border and is the first Cornish village that travelers reach when driving along the A30 from Devon. The green, black and white flag of Devon crossing the river at the Polson Bridge, the historic gateway to Cornwall, has been replaced by the black and white flag of Cornwall. A road sign greeted Kernow in English and Cornish.

Tremain has been the city cry of Launceston for 43 years. Wearing a Cornish tartan facemask and carrying a tote bag bearing the Cornwall flag, he described how centuries of failed revolts and bloody journeys around Tamar ultimately suppressed Cornish language and culture. The recent Celtic revival movement made Kernot’s claim to be Britain’s forgotten fifth nation – but borders have always been a constant fixture.

“This is not England, you know,” Tremain said dramatically as we walked down a medieval stone archway into the courtyard of Launceston Castle. “We are proud to be British, but we are not English. We are Cornish.”

As he toured Cornwall’s old county capital, Tremain explained that Cornwall is technically a principality, while the rest of England often sees Cornwall as “just another British county.” It is an interesting historical feature used to promote the idea of ​​a Cornish “country” that, along with Cornish, distinguishes it from England.

We are proud to be British, but not English. We are Cornish.

The duke was a semi-independent medieval period, ruled by dukes and duchess rather than directly subject to the laws and taxes of the kings and queens of England. Historically, the Duke of Cornwall collected tithes and royalties from the people of Cornwall at the Paulson Bridge, a tradition dating back to 1337 when the Principality of Cornwall was first established.

To this day, the principality and vast Cornish estates and the resulting income are automatically granted to the monarch’s eldest son. Prince Charles, now Duke of Cornwall, was invested in Launceston Castle in 1973, and Treman explained that the unique feudal dues he received at the ceremony included: “Gray riding coat, ashwood bow, big bunch of firewood and a pint of cumin.”

Leaving Launceston, we crossed east back to Devon and headed south. Tamar is a formidable barrier, but the history on both sides of the river is not as black and white as the Cornish flag. In the Middle Ages, the entire southwestern region was a land boiling with discontent with distant monarchs. Quite often, Cornish will find comrades among equally disgruntled Devonians.

Passing through the Anglo-Saxon village of Rifton, we found The Arundell, a pub named after an old family on the Cornish landings. Humphrey Arundel led the Cornwall army over Tamar in 1549 and joined the Prayer Book Rebellion. It is a violent uprising against the imposition of a new Protestant English prayer book that began in the town of Devon in Sampford Courtenay.

Although the Cornish people (sometimes de himself) have rebelled several times, the Prayer Book Rebellion was a turning point for Cornwall’s national identity. By the 16th century, travelers crossing Tamar from Devon would have heard more Cornish than English. But the defeat in the Prayer Book Rebellion resulted in the death of Cornwall’s ancient Celtic language. The Cornish language withered as English was forced into the church, and it will be nearly four centuries before the Cornish language sees a modern-day revival.

The winding country road on the Cornwall border crossed Tamar and made its way back and forth until I reached Gurney Lake (Dowrgonna as the welcome sign from Cornish indicated). There I left my car at the station and went down to the river to join Tamar Discovery. The trail is a 35-mile hike along the Tamar River through the Tamar Valley Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), giving hikers the opportunity to explore Britain’s forgotten frontiers.

Cornish and Devonians may have joined forces at the right time, but as Charlotte Dancer, head of information and communications at Tamar Valley AONB across borders, explains, the powerful Tamar continues to unite and divide the two banks.

“One of the main differences between the two is how we eat the scones,” she said lightly. “At one of the AONB meetings, I used a scone plate with cream first, then a scone plate with jam for Devon residents, then another scone plate with jam first for Cornish residents.”

Culinary differences aren’t the only cultural identifier for Cornish in English (don’t forget the Cornish paste, of course). Differences in history and culture can be seen in place names and languages, places of Cornish rebellion, and even the layout of villages (Anglo-Saxon villages always had green villages, but Cornish villages rarely had them). Karin Easton, president of the Federation of Former Cornwall Associations (Kernow Goth, Cornish), said that today’s Cornwall culture ranges from “Cornwall pub songs with alto and sopranos” to Celtic-inspired Cornish dance, Cornish brass bands and Cornish hurling and Cornish wrestling. of the “national” sport.

I followed the Tamar Discovery Trail for a rugged five miles over undulating terrain to reach the Cornish village of Calstock with an impressive 120-foot viaduct across the river. The trail leads to Devon across Tamar, but since the only way to cross the river from here is by train (and the next departure took no more than 2 hours), I decided to settle in for a pint. Dumba Ale from Tama Inn.

The Calstock Viaduct is the last junction of 20 miles until the river reaches the Tamar Bridge outside Plymouth, and it empties into Plymouth Sound. It was railroads, viaducts and bridges like these that opened up isolated Cornwall from the mid-19th century to the rest of England and brought massive tourism through Tamar.

Easton explained that tourism was what helped save Cornwall’s identity after centuries of cultural repression and the near disappearance of the Celts after Cornish immigration. “Since the 1840s, many Cornish men have had to go abroad to find work,” Easton said. “There was a strong feeling of trying to grasp Cornwall culture before it completely disappeared, which was linked to the idea of ​​promoting Cornwall tourism, especially in coastal towns.”

Sold to British tourists as a “wild land of the west” and as the mythical home of King Arthur, Cornwall’s revival has grown rapidly, driven by interest in Cornwall’s Celtic past, a past distinct from Anglo-Saxon history. mid 19th century. The black-and-white flag of St. Piran, the patron saint of Cornwall, was adopted as a “national” symbol, the Cornish resurrected from the dead, and was created from a collection of fragments of ancient Cornish texts and dialects. A living language closely related to Breton and Welsh.

For those who come down here, it’s hard to understand the power of people’s feelings for Cornwall.

“Language is still evolving today,” Easton said. “Some people grew up bilingual. Not many, but they are growing. There are Cornish street signs. Parking and boarding buses are Cornish with directions, teaching at schools and learning online. Much more than ever. “

Easton also explained how tourism created the biggest modern divide between Cornwall and England. The tourism industry relies on local workers, but Easton continues to see the same Cornish locals being priced in the housing market by vacation home buyers living east of Tamar. The economic difficulties faced by many Cornish people in their ancient homeland fueled a Cornish revival. As Easton said, several Cornish legislators have elected multiple Cornish legislators to represent Mebyon Kernow, the campaigning political group. Like Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, it ceded Cornwall through its own parliament.

“People who come down here have a hard time understanding the power of people’s feelings for Cornwall,” Easton told me. “Some people never understand, but those who do start to identify themselves strongly as Cornish.”

