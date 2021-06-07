Simone Biles wins seventh U.S. Gymnastics Championships





FORT WORTH, Texas – Simone Biles toned it down. A bit though. And climbed even higher.

The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar won her record-breaking seventh U.S. title on Sunday night, delivering another breathtaking – and incredibly easy – performance that no doubt served the pressure surrounding her candidacy to become the first woman to win two. Consecutive Olympic Games. championships in over 50 years only pushes it to even higher heights.

Shaking a somewhat sloppy start on Friday, at least by his standards, Biles hosted a four-spin showcase that highlighted why a goat emblem – a nod to his status as the greatest of all time – became a staple of its tacky competition.

Her two-day total of 119.650 was nearly five points better than runner-up Sunisa Lee and her good friend and teammate Jordan Chiles. Biles’ overall score on Sunday of 60,100 was her highest since 2018 and meant she is only getting better with the Tokyo Games in less than seven weeks.

It helped that she was able to stay within limits (mostly) during her floor routine after going out three times on Friday. She was much more precise in the final, except for a tumbling pass where one of her feet straddled the white rim.

Well, something to work on for the Olympic Trials later this month in St. Louis.

“It’s so crazy because in training I never go out of line and I never have that much power,” said Biles. “But with the adrenaline rush, that’s where it comes from.”

While Biles’ victory has never been in doubt – rarely has it been during her nearly eight-year reign at the top of the sport – she still isn’t in the mood to ride.

She didn’t even care about her latest innovation, a Yurchenko double pike that she drilled twice at the US Classic last month that caught the attention of everyone from LeBron James to Michelle. Obama. Instead, she went for two with a slightly lower difficulty which she completed so casually that it was hard to tell if she was in front of an arena that was screaming for her at every turn or just swaying. ‘fun in training at her home in Houston.

It wasn’t important. She still posted the best score in vault. Just like she did on the beam. Just like she did on the ground. As she has done everywhere, she has greeted the judges since the 2013 US Championships.

Double pike Yurchenko will return to practice and possibly Tokyo, where if she finishes it during competition, another piece of the sport’s code of points will be named for her.

Biles has been a lock for Tokyo since returning to training in late 2017. Chiles and Lee could also be approaching that territory. The top two in the all-around practice will automatically earn a spot on the Olympic team, although US national team coordinator Tom Forster has allowed Biles, Chiles and Lee to separate from the field.

“You can look at the scores, and if the scores are anything, it looks like that,” Forster said.

Lee, competing on a bad ankle that sometimes left her limping in the arena, appears to be gaining momentum. Behind a bars routine that is one of the most innovative and electric, Lee fended off a tough challenge from Chiles to hold onto the money.

“I feel like people are doubting me because I’m a little hurt,” said Lee, who added that she didn’t think she needed to do much more to impress the selection committee.

Chiles continued his remarkable rise over the past six months, finishing second behind Biles for the second time in three weeks. The 20-year-old, who started training alongside Biles two years ago, shared an emotional moment with her good friend after breaking through her knockdown bars. Chiles saw trainer Cecile Landi sobbing, which prompted her to join us, which prompted Biles to come over and offer her a hug and a reminder of how far we’ve come.

“[She] told me I deserved what I just did and I’m good and talented and I have the opportunity to make this team, ”said Chiles.

The real intrigue before the trials might be who else can emerge from a crowded field. Emma Malabuyo was fourth, Leanne Wong fifth. Jade Carey, who already secured an individual berth for the Olympics thanks to her performance on the World Cup circuit, was sixth. Forster said he expects Carey to accept her automatic spot rather than try to make it to the U.S. five-woman squad.

The group at the trials, however, will not include Laurie Hernandez. Double Olympic medalist in 2016, Hernandez did not compete after injuring her left knee during an outing on the beam during warm-ups on Friday.

A pair of former world champions are also likely. Morgan Hurd, the 2017 world champion, could compete in the trials, but struggled with both injuries and form, and did not finish in the top 20 on beam or floor. Chellsie Memmel, the 2005 world champion who started a comeback last summer, waved to the crowd after finishing her routine on the uneven bars.

The image behind Biles and Chiles and Lee remains cluttered with just three weeks before the team is revealed. This is not a bad thing.

“I think the field has improved,” said Forster.

