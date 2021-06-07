What is the happiest place in England? Cheshire town in ‘continuous disaster’





Residents of the town of Cheshire fear he could become Britain’s most unlucky person after a series of unrelated disasters.

The Northwich community is suffering from the devastating collapse of a building at a train station last month. The latest in a series of disasters and hardships the town has faced in recent years.

Train users were stunned when the gable collapsed shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, breaking through the canopy and crashing into the platform below.

The station had to be closed for almost two days because of debris from the platform and scattered across the railway lines, during which time the building was partially demolished.

Roof collapse at Northwich train station (Image: cheshire-live.co.uk)

Fortunately, no one was killed or injured in the incident, but for many residents there have already been two severe floods, fatal fires at the town’s historic market and only in the past two years, CheshireLive reports.

The once bustling market town has witnessed the loss of some of its largest department stores, including the historic Bratts store and Marks and Spencer.

After the train station incident, town mayor Cllr Sam Naylor described it as ‘another body blow’ for the town of Cheshire.

“It’s just been one thing for Northwich in the last few years,” he said. “Two floods, loss of M&S, loss of Bratts, and plague have now virtually destroyed the train station.

“But the Northwich people are dying. We will be back.”

Aftermath of roof collapse at Northwich Station (Image: Northwich Fire Station/PA)

In October 2019, a total of 26 properties were flooded in Lakeside Caravan Park near Winsford, Weaverham, Northwich Town Center.

Many properties had to be evacuated, a 65-year-old man was rescued, and some residents reported that the water level had risen to the chest.

A report on the incident was released this year, which has driven most of the flooding into heavy rain.

Just a few months later, in the early hours of January 3, 2020, the iconic market building in Northwich caught fire.

The Northwich open air market was destroyed in a fire.

Firefighters fought the fire for about 24 hours, but the huge damage was unable to save the building and the merchants suffered heavy losses.

After investigating the cause of the fire, we concluded that it was most likely due to an electrical fault.

Then the March 2020 pandemic struck, causing widespread hardship throughout Northwich’s business community, which had already lost the iconic Marks and Spencer store a year ago.

Then, to add to the insult to his injuries, Storm Christoph brought another flood across Northwich in January this year, leaving much of Witton Street, High Street, Chester Way and London Road inundated, rendering the city center inaccessible. has been

Floods have hit Northwich twice over the years (Image: PA).

Several business owners said the floods cost them thousands of pounds and some have had trouble getting their money back from insurance companies.

Then there was more downtown when the iconic Bratts shop was closed in April in town for about 160 years.

Sister Clare Niven and Nicola Garside at White Ribbon Boutique

Clare Niven, director of White Ribbon Boutique, runs her store on High Street, which has suffered from the pandemic as well as 15,000 to 20,000 damage caused by flooding this year.

She said: “It seems like it’s just one disaster.

“Because when we opened this place seven years ago, we believed it was going to be a thriving city. It was on the spire of its potential and then it was just knocking over and over.”

(Image: Getty Images)

She believes the town was struggling even before the pandemic hit in March, and explained that 12-13 months ago the ‘flagship’ Northwich store had suffered a downturn.

She said: “We’ve built a large customer base, but about 12 or 13 months before the pandemic, stuff in retail started to run out. I think a lot of that is because of Brexit and how people are living. Concerned about change, people naturally acted more cautiously.

White Ribbon Boutique After Flood

“We were already worried, especially with our store in Northwich, which has gone through a huge slump.

“There were a few businesses that just popped up and closed, and that didn’t help the town.

“Northwich has to have a better footing and it’s not there because it has a lot of shops to draw people in.”

Despite this, Claire says she keeps her business going because she ‘believes in the town’ and wants it to thrive.

“The people of Northwich want their town to be great,” she said.

“I believe it has potential despite all the negative things that have happened. It needs some good news and some positives. We believe in the town and we’re staying.”

Paul Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Hair Salon in Northwich, with his wife Karen and youngest daughter Frankie Jean

Paul Johnson owns a Johnson Gentlemen’s Hair Salon on Queen Street and was affected by the January floods.

He said: “It was pretty upsetting when you put it all together. It’s just that it’s been so hard for everyone collectively.

“Everyone is struggling. Businesses closed and reopened, returned to normal, then closed and flooded.

“I think all the negative things that happened are having a decent impact on people. There’s been a lot of bad news.”

“It seems to be suffering from a mix of lockouts and online ordering,” he said in downtown. I don’t know how some businesses survived.

“Bratts Closure is terrible for town, but when you’re sitting at home it’s so easy that you don’t have to go out and you can click your phone to get what you want until the next day.”

Despite the various crises that hit Northwich, there are reasons to be optimistic, Cheshire Live reported. There is a mini-revival to the west of the town center with places like Salty Dog, Salthouse, The Bullring Bar and Barons Lounge.

Plans have also been approved to convert the vacant Retros Music Bar into a nutrition club that former Game and Optisavers units on Leicester Street will set as Betfred’s new home.

And work began converting the market site into a temporary recreational space that included trees, shrubs, public seating, and an open canopy for holding small events.

