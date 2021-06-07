United States to Unveil Stages of Human Trafficking; Harris visits Guatemala





The United States is expected to announce measures to tackle human trafficking and smuggling in Guatemala on Monday, a senior US official said, as Vice President Kamala Harris visits the region in an attempt to reduce migration from countries in the northern triangle of Central America.

Harris’s trip to Guatemala and Mexico this week will likely focus on cooperation with non-governmental organizations, amid criticism from local officials about the timing and direction of his mission to curb migration to the states. United from the region, said advisers and experts.

The focus on civil society could be a sore point in Mexico, which sent a diplomatic note to Washington in May complaining about US support for a group President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sees as part of the opposition. Politics.

Speaking as Harris flew to Guatemala, a senior US official said that in addition to announcing measures to tackle human trafficking, the Biden administration hoped on Monday to unveil anti-corruption measures in this Central American country.

The vice presidents’ first overseas trip since taking office, which began on Sunday, will focus on economic development, climate and food insecurity and women’s issues, House officials said. White.

Harris advisers said she would meet with community leaders, workers and entrepreneurs, and sought to lower short-term expectations of the three-day trip, underscoring her focus on root causes of migration such as corruption that has plagued countries for years.

Harris landed in Guatemala on Sunday and was due to fly to Mexico on Tuesday where she will spend the day.

“This trip is not about having a fully fleshed out plan for the region… but hopefully figuring out what the direction is,” Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, who attended a meeting Harris called on the problems in the region.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo welcome her arrival at the Guatemalan Air Force Central Command in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on her first international trip as Vice President to Guatemala and Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Barria

Read more

A key measure of the success of Harris’ trip will be whether it can show that the United States cares about creating legal avenues for migration from the region, Selee said.

After President Joe Biden took office in January, the number of migrants arrested by U.S. agents per month at the Mexican border reached its highest level in 20 years. In March, Biden tasked Harris with curbing migration from countries in the “Northern Triangle” – Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Since then, Harris has met with civil society leaders, announced $ 310 million in additional aid for the region, and secured investment commitments from companies including Microsoft (MSFT.O). The Biden administration has also pledged to share the vaccines with the two countries.

Mazin Alfaqih, Harris’ special advisor for the Northern Triangle region, told reporters on June 1 that the administration understands that foreign aid alone cannot solve the region’s problems.

“We hope that the Vice President’s first visit will show that she and the United States stand with the people and communities organizing for change, and not with corrupt and abusive government officials,” said Lisa Haugaard, Co-Director of Latin America. Task Force, another participant in Harris’ meeting.

In May, some Central American leaders rejected the Biden administration’s anti-corruption strategy, which included the publication of a list calling 17 regional politicians corrupt.

Mexico’s diplomatic note in May called on the United States to suspend financial support to Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI), a group that Lopez Obrador says seeks to undermine his government.

Harris’s visit to Mexico comes as Mexicans elect a new lower house of Congress, state governors and local lawmakers, in a race seen as a referendum on Lopez Obradors’ efforts to shake up the country’s institutions.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Mexican government official said the timing of Harris’ visit was not ideal and expected the Mexican government to keep the talks low-key as the results of its more major elections never recorded were dealt with.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos