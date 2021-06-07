American coronavirus: Delay of Covid-19 vaccinations in adolescents could delay return to normal in the United States, warn experts





Medical experts have warned that as more adults are vaccinated, the virus will continue to plague children, who now account for around 25% of cases, simply because they have not been vaccinated.

“As more and more older people are vaccinated, more and more people with pre-existing conditions, more and more healthy and younger people, the question is how do we protect our children? Epidemiologist Dr Abdul El-Sayed told CNN on Sunday.

A study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) examined more than 200 adolescents aged 12 to 17 who were likely hospitalized primarily for Covid-19 in the first three months of 2021.

The report says there were no deaths, nearly a third were admitted to intensive care units and about 5% required invasive mechanical ventilation.

“Each of these hospitalizations, each of these children in intensive care can now be avoided,” emergency doctor Dr Anand Swaminathan told CNN on Sunday, now that vaccines are available for 12 to 17 year olds.

The doctor warned that with some states lagging behind the national average immunization rate, this could cause problems for the youngest and most vulnerable populations.

“What we’re also seeing is that the same places where adults lag behind, teens lag behind,” he explained.

Where vaccinations are delayed

Only 13 states have met President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults with at least one dose by July 4. Experts warn those lagging behind – states mainly in the northwest and southeast – could be vulnerable to another outbreak.

“You have areas of the country with very low vaccination rates,” CNN medical analyst Leana Wen said last week. “I am really concerned that unvaccinated people in these areas are spreading the coronavirus to each other. “

Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Wyoming, Tennessee, and West Virginia have the lowest vaccination rates, with less than 50% of adults receiving at least one dose. Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, and New Jersey are the wealthiest, with 75% or more of their adult population partially vaccinated.

One of the problems with vaccination delays is lack of access and messages in some communities, Dr Swaminathan said.

“There are people who don’t understand the fact that it’s free. This post was not made as much as it should be.”

Swamiathan also said that there are barriers for people who cannot get paid time off or have problems finding child care centers that prevent them from getting vaccinated.

While the Biden administration pleaded for more access, Swamiathan said it was not soon enough.

“I wish we had had it sooner. People have to take advantage of the situation and get vaccinated.”

New York City Public Schools to Enforce Universal Mask Policy

Until more people can get vaccinated, some schools plan to continue with mitigation measures.

In New York City, public schools will continue to apply the universal mask policy until the end of the school year, despite the state’s decision to no longer require them, the spokesperson for the New York Department of Education, Danielle Filson.

“According to state guidelines, local districts can implement the standards that make the most sense for their communities, and we are continuing our universal mask policy in our schools,” Filson said.

The city’s move could help quell any possible transmission among young children who still do not have access to the vaccine due to their age.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN he was “cautiously optimistic” that children under 12 could receive a Covid-19 vaccine by now Thanksgiving.

“We’re now doing studies that are ongoing as we speak, studies that look at what we call age de-escalation, kids 12 to 9, then 9 to 6, then 6 to 2 years, then 6 months to 2 years, “Fauci told CNN’s John Berman last week.

“We hope that as the end of this calendar year approaches, we will have enough information to immunize children of all ages,” he said.

While some communities continue to see high levels of infections, children under the age of 12 will likely still need to wear masks when they go back to school, Fauci told NBC Nightly News last week.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisers will meet on Thursday to discuss whether to authorize Covid-19 vaccines for children 11 and under.

CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian and Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.

