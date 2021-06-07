Eclipse: How and when to see a rare solar phenomenon in the UK skies this week – and where the ‘Ring of Fire’ will be seen | UK News





Skygazers will be treated to a partial solar eclipse in the UK this week. When the moon passes between the earth and the sun.

On Thursday mornings, you can also see nearly one-third of the sun being obscured by the moon, known as an annular eclipse.

This happens every year or two when the Sun and Moon exactly coincide with the Earth, but the apparent size of the Moon is less than the size of the Sun.

Image: ‘Ring of Fire’ seen during a solar eclipse in Taiwan in June 2020

This makes the sun look like a very bright ring or ring in a phenomenon called “ring of fire”.

However, observers in England and Ireland will see the sun in a crescent shape instead of a ring. This is because it is a partial eclipse.

The Ring of Fire can be found in Russia, Greenland and northern Canada.

In the UK, most of the solar disk will be covered, but experts warn that looking into the partially occluded sun without proper protection can cause serious and permanent damage to your eyes.

“Do not look directly at the sun or use standard sunglasses, as this can seriously harm your eyes,” said Dr. Emily Drabek-Maunder, astronomer at the Greenwich Observatory.

Dr. Drabek-Maunder suggests using a simple pinhole projector, eclipse glasses you can buy online, or a special solar filter that can be mounted on a telescope to observe the eclipse.

“You can make a projector by drilling a small hole in the card,” she said.

“Let the card hit the sun so that the light shines through the hole and onto the piece of paper behind the card.

“You can see the shape of the sun projected onto the paper, and you can see the moon change shape as it passes in front of the sun.”

Image: Experts warn against seeing an eclipse in person

She said the phenomenon will begin at 10:08 a.m. on June 10 in the UK, with a maximum solar eclipse at 11:13 a.m. and the moon will cover close to a third of the sun.

A partial solar eclipse ends at 12:22 PM.

The Royal Observatory Greenwich will be live streaming the eclipse on its website and YouTube channel.

