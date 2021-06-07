UK home prices hit all-time high, but likely to continue rising | house price





Home prices are expected to continue rising for some time, despite one of the UK’s largest mortgage lenders peaking in May.

A monthly snapshot of the Halifax real estate market shows home prices rose 1.3% in May, with the average selling price hitting a record 261,743 as home buyers compete to complete their purchases before the stamp duty holiday ends. of this month.

Halifax said it has added nearly 22,000 to the average home price since May 2020, when the UK first eased national lockdown restrictions and the housing market gradually reopens after a temporary freeze. This is the fastest growth rate in seven years, with an annual increase of 9.5%.

The report reflects similar findings from last week’s Nationwide survey, which is the fastest pace since August 2014, up 10.9% year-over-year.

Russell Galley, Halifax Managing Director, said: As we enter the traditionally busy summer months, market activity continues to be boosted by government stamp duty holidays, and potential buyers are on time to reap the maximum tax relief before June In the race to complete the purchase. After the due date, it will be returned in stages at full rates.

He said prices could continue to rise beyond the end of June, given that some Britons are accumulating unexpected savings during lockdown that can be used to finance more deposits on larger properties.

This is on top of a fundamental shift in the type of housing buyers are looking for in light of the pandemic, which has fueled a telecommuting boom and fueled interest in larger homes with gardens outside the city center.

These trends, coupled with growing confidence in a faster recovery of economic activity if restrictions continue to ease, will support home prices for the foreseeable future, especially given the continuing shortage of real estate for sale, Galley said.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email

The strongest growth was recorded in Wales, where house prices rose an average of 11.9 per cent last year to 190,345, the biggest increase since April 2005.

Meanwhile, South England, which has traditionally been the driving force behind rising national home prices, lags behind the rest of the country. This also includes Greater London, where average prices were 3.1% higher than last year, but grew slower than the rest of the country due to a strong desire for larger rural properties. The recent surcharge on stamp duty for non-UK residents and concerns over the long-term impact of Brexit also took a toll on the London housing market.

Gally said we should not forget that London real estate prices were already extremely expensive and had a boom after the global financial crisis.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos