Coronavirus: ‘Fierce’ Brits scramble to leave Portugal with UK flights doubling on last day before new quarantine rules come into effect | UK News





Twice the number of flights to the UK will leave Portugal. This is because vacationers leave the country for the last day before moving on to the amber travel list.

39 flights are scheduled to depart from Faro Airport in Algarve, UK on Monday, which is almost double the usual schedule.

Travelers must arrive in the UK before 4am on Tuesday. Otherwise, you will have to self-isolate at home for 10 days as the government has decided to remove Portugal from the COVID green travel list.

Will Britain’s ‘Freedom Day’ Continue? Real-time updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Tourists wanting to miss deadlines are selling at prices with many flights sold out and a handful of seats inflated.

Alan and Lisa Pechey from Cambridge were going on vacation in Lisbon and going home on Tuesday. But Portugal’s abrupt move to the amber list today decided to pay £400 each to buy a ticket home.

“I think it’s completely unfair to throw it at us on Thursday because it’s really expensive and the government has completely ruined our vacation,” Mrs Pechey said.

“We flew on Monday for a relaxing break, but since Thursday we have been extremely stressed.

“I’m pretty upset because you should have told us to be careful if we go to Portugal so everyone knows.”

Image: Faro Airport has doubled the number of UK flights.

Gary Turner said it takes 12 hours to get home from long lines at the airport.

He told Sky News, “A 12-hour trip!

“We arrived at Faro (airport) at 2pm for our flight to Gatwick at 4:55pm and finally dropped off our luggage at 5pm.

“Then we boarded, but of course there were so many passengers in the terminal that we sat on the plane until 7:45pm.

“I finally got home at midnight! Never again!”

Jack Malan, 67, from Sevenoaks, Kent, who returned from Portugal with his wife, said the plane was 95% full, but not when we flew there.

“I have to say that there were many queues with various checks at the airport and it was very unfair that the government imposed this regulation so suddenly without warning.”

Ana Pacheco said she paid an extra £300 for the plane.

Ryanair charges £285 for a flight from Faro to Bournemouth on Monday, but only £17 on Wednesday.

EasyJet flights from Faro to Gatwick are £227 on Mondays and £53 on Tuesdays.

Pacheco, 28, from Islington, north London, who was vacationing near Porto at Gatwick airport on Monday, said she was “a bit annoyed and upset”.

“I think the extra time should be added for us to get home. At least a week would have been better,” she said.

Tourists from the Algarve have also reported having trouble getting the government-required pre-departure tests for those arriving in the UK.

Image: Many tourists have expressed their anger at the change.

Many travel agencies have also expressed outrage as the announcement to Portugal last Thursday came 17 days after the international leisure travel ban was lifted.

Portuguese authorities have also questioned why the UK has changed its popular holiday destination from its green travel list to amber, saying it “can’t understand the logic”.

However, the Department of Transportation maintained the situation “prompt action is needed to protect the gains from vaccine launches.”

Portugal’s coronavirus test positive rate has almost doubled since the travel list was first created four weeks ago, he said.

Separate testing and follow-up figures show that three out of 200 people who arrived from Portugal tested between May 6 and May 19 tested positive for COVID-19.

