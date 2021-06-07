G-III Apparel, US Concrete, QTS Realty Trust and more





Take a look at some of the biggest drivers in the premarket:

Amazon.com (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos has announced that he and his brother Mark will join an auction winner aboard Blue Origin’s first manned space flight from Bezos on July 20. Bezos is expected to step down as Amazon CEO on July 5 in favor of Andy Jassy.

American Concrete (USCR) The concrete supplier has agreed to be acquired by building materials maker Vulcan Materials (VMC) for $ 74 per share in cash, or about $ 1.29 billion. This is a nearly 30% premium over US Concrete’s Friday closing price of $ 57.14. US Concrete shares were up 27.7% pre-market.

G-III Apparel (GIII) The apparel maker reported quarterly profit of 53 cents per share, against a consensus estimate of 15 cents per share. Income also exceeded Wall Street forecasts. G-III also released an optimistic outlook for the full year, noting the growth in sales of its sportswear and workwear. Its shares rose 5.8% in pre-market trading.

Blackstone (BX), Carlyle Group (CG) The two private equity firms, along with Hellman & Friedman, have agreed to buy medical supplies company Medline Industries for around $ 34 billion, including debt, according to people close to them of the file who spoke to The Wall. Street newspaper. It would be the biggest LBO deal since the 2008 financial crisis. Separately, the Journal reports that Blackstone will announce a deal to buy data center operator QTS Realty Trust (QTS) for $ 6.7 billion. dollars. QTS shares jumped 19.8% in pre-market.

“Meme” stocks These stocks will remain in the spotlight after swings last week for AMC Entertainment (AMC), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), GameStop (GME), BlackBerry (BB) and Koss Corp (KOSS). The biggest pre-market moves came from BlackBerry, up 1.4% and Koss, down 2.7%.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Lordstown Motors has received a notice of default from Nasdaq due to a late filing of its quarterly report. The electric vehicle company said it intends to file its Form 10-Q as soon as possible.

Biogen (BIIB) The drugmaker’s shares gained 2.2% in pre-marketing ahead of an expected Food and Drug Administration decision on Biogen’s treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, aducanumab. The drug is believed to be the first major drug approved for Alzheimer’s disease, but some experts say there isn’t enough evidence the treatment offers significant benefits.

Tesla (TSLA) Tesla has canceled production of its Tesla Model S Plaid + project, a high-end version of the Model S with an expected range of 520 miles. The Tesla Model S Plaid with a projected 390 mile range is expected to release next week.

Microsoft (MSFT) Microsoft has obtained approval from US antitrust regulators for its $ 16 billion deal to purchase artificial intelligence company Nuance Communications (NUAN). Microsoft said reviews are still underway in other jurisdictions, but plans to complete the deal by the end of 2021.

KKR (KKR) KKR will buy airport services company Atlantic Aviation from current owner Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) for nearly $ 4.5 billion, seeking to take advantage of growing demand for private jet services. KKR added 1.5% in the pre-market share.

Visa (V) Visa went from “overweight” to “neutral” at Piper Sandler, which said it expects the payment network operator to benefit more from the vaccine-induced US recovery than its rival Mastercard ( MY). Visa added 1.1% in the pre-market.

Peloton (PTON) The fitness equipment maker has been listed as a “buy” in Loop Capital’s new coverage, which notes a 40% drop from January highs and an expectation that the financial impact of recalls from The company’s treadmills are probably overrated. Peloton grew 1.2% in pre-release.

