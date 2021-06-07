UK rental figures show tenant demand is returning to the city center





As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the number of tenants looking for rental properties in the city center is increasing. What does this mean for the UK rental market?

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants’ location preferences changed, affecting the UK rental market. Tenants may see rentals in other locations as many professionals work from home. Many were interested in areas where they could have more space and a quieter environment to fit their new work-life balance and coordinated lifestyle.

Tenants returning to the city center

The pandemic has reduced demand for UK rental properties in urban areas. This has led to higher inventory levels and lower rents. Demand for tenants in the city center is now rebounding as lockdown restrictions continue to ease and offices begin to reopen. This is an attractive time for many tenants to return to the city.

Zoopla’s research director, Grinne Gilmore, said: Demand in the city center will continue to grow as offices begin to reopen, which will in many cases begin to counter the negative pressures on rents seen over the past 12 years, along with rising levels of affordability. month.

Rent figures in provincial cities

Data from Zoopla showed that between April 5th and May 3rd, there was a sharp increase in tenant demand in several major downtown locations. Central Edinburgh has seen a 26% increase in demand over the past six weeks. Demand increased by 7% in central Leeds and 5% in central Manchester.

Rent prices have improved in some cities over the past year. Rents in Manchester account for 28% of single-income income. This is down from 30% in March 2019. Rents in Leeds also weakened, falling 0.7%.

As demand in the city center rises again, landlords may start raising rents again. This could shorten the void period as more tenants search for properties in these key locations.

There is a seasonal component to this increase in demand. The UK rental market tends to start building towards a particularly busy time in late summer. However, demand from downtown is starting to outpace growth in the wider commuting area.

London rental market

In London, rental prices fell 13% during the pandemic as demand declined. Rents also fell 22% in some areas. According to Portico real estate agents, the average rental price in the capital is currently 1,832 per month. On average, a two-bedroom rental property in London costs 1,800 per month.

Portico CEO Robert Nichols said: Tenants seem to be making their first move after the pandemic as life begins to return to a much more mundane life. Tenant registrations are already up 44% over this time last year.

It will only be a matter of time before the market will regain equilibrium, which will undoubtedly be very welcome news for homeowners across the capital.

Porticos figures show that some tenants may qualify for discounts in certain locations, such as Bexley, Sutton and Croydon. However, the London rental market is showing the first signs of recovery for By Touret investors.

The current snapshot will prove to be temporary, says Robert Nichols. Not only is this a great time to rent, it can also be a window of opportunity for first-time investors or those looking to expand an existing portfolio of assets.

