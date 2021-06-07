J & J’s vaccination campaign halts in US after safety hiatus





Safety concerns over the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine as well as global demand for vaccinations have slowed its deployment in the United States, leaving nearly half of the 21 million doses produced for the United States. Unused United.

The J&J vaccine was believed to be an important tool in reaching rural areas and Americans hesitant to vaccinate because it only requires a single injection and has less stringent storage requirements than the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N ) / BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O).

But Americans largely avoided it during the six weeks it was used again after a hiatus to study a rare safety issue, according to US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data and interviews. with health officials and pharmacists in eight states across the country.

“We have gone from a waiting list to give someone an injection to maybe one injection a day or four injections a day,” said Michelle Vargas, owner of the independent Lamar Family pharmacy in Lamar, in. South Carolina, on falling demand for J&J injection. in the small rural community. “They are worried about their safety. I think that’s the biggest obstacle right now.”

In the week ended May 25, fewer than 650,000 Americans received the J&J vaccine, accounting for about 5% of the total vaccinations given and up from nearly 3 million in the week before the break, according to CDC data. .

Demand for all vaccines has slowed since mid-April, but the decline has been much more pronounced for the J&J vaccine.

The slowdown may mean that some doses of J&J will expire without being used at a time when global demand for any COVID-19 vaccine is high. The doses of J&J will be part of the 25 million donated by the United States announced by the White House last Thursday. Read more

At least 13 vaccine lots have expiration dates of June 27 or earlier, according to a J&J website. It’s unclear how many doses this reflects, but the vaccine has a 3-month shelf life and most doses were sent in early April, with 11 million in the first week. J&J still has 100 million doses on hand, but the shipping schedule is uncertain.

A spokesperson for J&J declined to comment on the number of doses expiring before the end of June.

J&J is working with the U.S. government and health authorities to support the use of its vaccine, the spokesperson said in a statement, calling it an important tool in the global fight against COVID-19.

“We remain committed to helping end this deadly pandemic as quickly as possible,” J&J said.

“RESPOND TO PFIZER AND MODERNA”

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration suspended use of the J&J vaccine for nearly two weeks in mid-April to investigate links to cases of a very rare and life-threatening condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome ( STT), which involves blood clots and low platelet count.

Regulators decided that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks. The disease has also been linked to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

David Kohll, a pharmacist at Kohll’s Pharmacy with six locations in Nebraska, said that prior to the safety issue, several companies had arranged for him to provide J&J vaccines to employees.

“Some of them are trucking companies and others with more blue collar or hard-to-reach employees. They wanted us to go with all J&J,” Kohll said. After the security break, “probably 80 percent of them said ‘let’s just stick with Pfizer and Moderna.'”

Public health officials said during the hiatus that they found the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be adequate substitutes in the mobile and walk-in clinics where they used J&J.

“Once we get them for the first dose, we’ll have them and they’ll come back for the second dose,” said Dr. Karen Landers, Alabama public health official.

Use of J&J’s vaccine has declined in states like Wyoming and Alabama where immunizations are low and in places like Maine and Oregon, where immunization rates are high, according to data from the State and CDC.

Not everyone has seen a sharp drop in demand for the J&J vaccine. Richard Stryker, who runs the Bayshore Pharmacy in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, said he has garnered a lot of interest, especially from older people who are at low risk for bleeding problems and prefer the single injection. .

J&J said he is not currently selling the vaccine for a profit. The drop in demand this year is irrelevant to its finances, SVB Leerink analyst Danielle Antalffy said during the security break.

But competitors Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna could benefit as developed countries sign future agreements for booster injections. Pfizer and BioNTech’s Europe deal alone could be worth at least $ 16 billion – up to double that if all options are exercised – for companies through 2023, based on current prices.

The deployment of the J&J shooting also encountered other pitfalls. Regulators have halted production at the largest US plant making the vaccine due to cross-contamination at the site with the AstraZeneca firing. No new doses have been distributed in the United States since mid-May. Read more

U.S. regulators are deciding whether it is safe to release up to 100 million doses of J&J vaccine produced at this plant. Declining US demand could provide additional flexibility to donate millions of doses.

