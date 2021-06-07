EU-Switzerland’s fallout shows Britain is right to go alone | Brexit





After seven years of intense negotiations between Switzerland and the European Union to establish a new trade agreement, Switzerland has left with an uncertain future between its two neighbors. Did this episode show the limits of the EU’s approach to negotiations?

Switzerland and the EU are tightly integrated and Switzerland is the EU’s fourth largest trading partner. With more than 120 bilateral agreements covering issues ranging from trade to freedom of movement, outsiders who think Switzerland is part of the EU can be forgiven. Expectations have risen that talks with Switzerland will run on a smoother footing as the EU has drawn more attention since Brexit this year and has ended its sometimes bumpy UK-EU trade deal. Switzerland’s sudden refusal broke that assumption.

The EU, which has been shrunk by Britain’s exit, continues to harbor ambitions for further expansion. Switzerland looks like a clear candidate to join the club because of its close geography, liberal philosophy and wealth. However, despite decades of political pressure from the EU to strengthen the European Union, it did not completely convince Switzerland, which had sought the best of both worlds and pursued close economic partnerships while maintaining strict political independence.

Switzerland has always been aloof when it comes to the EU. The closest Switzerland was the 1992 referendum on becoming part of the European Economic Area (EEA), a step away from full accession to the EU. It was rejected by the Swiss people and attempts to join the EU were soon abandoned.

Appeals to join have declined since then. EU agencies have recently challenged EU principles due to slow vaccine launches during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, lack of solidarity on important issues such as immigration policy, and rogue EU member Hungary and Poland openly challenging EU principles, resulting in frequent fights during council meetings between the 27 member states. Eventually exhausted EU officials poked both Britain and Switzerland with tough trade demands and became more defensive and inflexible to show their strength.

EU action fueled Britain’s Eurosceptic call for an economically looser Brexit. In a similar vein, the EU failed to convince Switzerland that more oversight by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and Switzerland’s more rights to EU citizenship are the fair price it pays for more market access. The Swiss government, which practiced direct democracy through national referendums on important policies, knew that any public ballot would reject such proposals outright.

The humiliation dealt with by the EU in 2014, when Swiss citizens barely voted to end freedom of movement and demand migration quotas, is new to Switzerland’s memory. Switzerland agreed to freedom of movement with the EU in 2002 and abolished passport control when it joined the Schengen region in 2009. But when the Swiss government tried to negotiate with the EU to implement a referendum decision in 2014, it was quickly struck. It was downgraded by the EU, which threatened to cut funding and access to various education and science programs.

Because of this move, Switzerland has proposed only minor adjustments to favor Swiss residents living in Switzerland over foreign workers for unemployment benefits and to require new migrants to prove they are integrated into Swiss society far from the referendum-making spirit. The Swiss people, who were pragmatists, agreed to embrace freedom of movement in another referendum in 2020. Still, the lingering lingering signs that the EU appears to be urging this opportunity mean that a line has been drawn for future Swiss cooperation.

In recent trade talks, the EU has agreed to a framework for a comprehensive partnership with Switzerland, hoping to bring Switzerland into line with other countries on a tighter economic orbit with the EU.

The collapse of the talks means sticking with the status quo as a bureaucratic nightmare, even for the famous complex EU commission, as the patchwork of bilateral agreements struggles to keep up with ever-changing Swiss and EU laws.

This leaves a strategic dilemma for the EU. The mindset of accepting it or leaving it prevents partners from engaging in it and undermines the EU as a political force when smaller countries choose to leave.

The EU’s defensive mindset stems from its close union policy. Brussels policymakers have fantasized about increasingly centralized political control over member countries’ domestic and foreign policies, including defense and taxation. Britain foresaw this and resisted it, and its departure only accelerates this agenda. This obsession with unity also seeps into the way the EU approaches trade deals with foreign countries.

The EU will see Switzerland as simply stopping the inevitable given its economic dependence on the European bloc. If they don’t match, the respective laws diverge and trade barriers are already forming.

For example, a Swiss medical technology company, which accounts for 3% of Switzerland’s gross domestic product (GDP), is facing tariffs due to these differences. So the EU is likely to behave like its overly controlling larger neighbor, but this is a mistake.

Instead, the EU should take a time of introspection where it should ask itself if they are making unreasonable demands, not British or Swiss. Then you will be able to make more friends again. Until then, it makes sense for the UK and Switzerland to stay away from EU institutions.

The views expressed in this article are the property of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos