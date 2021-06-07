Analysis: U.S. Oil Permits Market Explodes, Crude Prices Rise





A rally in the price of oil to highs more than two years ago provides a long-awaited opening for businesses and private equity firms to ditch unloved assets in the US oil field.

Sales of plots worth $ 6.9 billion were announced in the first five months of 2021, almost eclipsing the $ 7 billion recorded in all of 2020, according to data provider Enverus . Last year was the worst for acreage sales in the United States since at least 2006, after energy prices fell due to demand destruction from the coronavirus.

Other offers are in progress. Land worth more than $ 12 billion is either for sale or about to be released in the United States, according to more than a dozen investment bankers and industry sources polled by Reuters.

A 43% increase in U.S. crude prices this year to their highest level since October 2018 has made the unloved acreage desirable enough for a small group of buyout companies, as well as some publicly traded energy companies with stock. money to spend.

Those looking to sell are oil and gas exploration and production companies looking to repay debts and redeploy capital for new drilling, and buyout companies that often handle losses on bets gone awry. .

The sale of these properties could lead to their development, often after years of underinvestment, increasing U.S. energy production to meet growing demand, as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In one such example, Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) markets 25,000 net acres (101 square kilometers) in the Delaware portion of the Permian Basin, possibly earning more than $ 550 million, two sources said. The company aims to raise more than $ 2 billion through disposals during the first half of 2021.

Occidental did not respond to a request for comment.

Ovintiv Inc (OVV.N) finalized in mid-May the sale for $ 880 million of its Eagle Ford position in South Texas to Validus Energy, and subsequently said it would repay a debt of a amount of $ 1.1 billion. Read more

Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI.N) agreed last month to sell a 37.5% stake in hydrocarbons mined from land in two Texas counties to alternative capital provider Sixth Street Partners. It plans to redeploy the proceeds to partially finance the $ 715 million acquisition of private producer Sabalo Energy, whose adjacent acreage will give it scope in drilling.

“The market is strong, especially compared to the same period a year ago. We’re putting money to work, but we’re also seeing exit opportunities, ”said Jason DeLorenzo, managing partner of buyout firm EnCap Investments.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has announced that it may divest part of its shale gas business in North America. Sources said the company hinted to potential buyers that it could start shortly. Read more

Exxon declined to comment.

Listed companies currently continuing to sell acreage include Occidental, Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL.N), according to marketing materials viewed by Reuters, as well as ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Callon Petroleum. Co (CPE .N), according to sources. Read more

Callon declined to comment. Chevron, Whiting and ConocoPhillips did not respond to requests for comment.

PRIVATE CAPITAL OPERATIONS

The resumption of transactions is also a boon for private equity firms. Many of them bought land in the mid-2010s to use it just enough to prove the viability of their production and sell it for a profit. They suffered losses after a drop in energy prices in late 2018 scared off potential buyers.

Delaware Basin producer Advance Energy Partners, majority owned by EnCap, is considering a sale that could value it at around $ 2 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Advance did not respond to a request for comment.

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has in recent weeks called for indicative takeover bids for North Dakota producer RimRock Oil and Gas, a deal that could exceed $ 500 million, sources say.

Warburg declined to comment. RimRock did not respond to a request for comment.

The Permian and North Dakota Bakken saw strong commercial activity in 2021, with buyers focusing on shale basins with the cheapest production costs. Grayson Mill Energy, backed by EnCap, bought the Bakken shale assets of Equinor (EQNR.OL) earlier this year for $ 900 million.

However, land in some shale fields in the western United States, such as Uinta in Utah and Denver-Julesburg in Colorado, has received limited interest due to regulatory concerns, including shutdown by the Biden administration of new drilling leases on federal lands.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

