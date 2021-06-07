EU capital strikes back in UK over position criticism of Northern Ireland





The EU capital has reacted to comments from Britain’s Brexit Minister Sir David Frost, who suggested more compromise is needed with Northern Ireland as a sign that tensions are escalating ahead of this week’s EU-UK high-level meeting.

Frost wrote in the Financial Times on Sunday. He criticized the bloc’s “legal purism” he spoke of, urging the European Union to show “common sense” and ease checks on the trade border between Northern Ireland and the UK.

“The EU needs a new playbook to deal with its neighbours,” Frost wrote, adding that he hoped to “make progress” at a meeting with EU Brexit Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in London on Wednesday.

However, comments have not been well received in the EU, where it argues that the post-Brexit customs and veterinary borders between the region and the UK are focused on addressing the hardships that businesses and people in Northern Ireland are facing.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney tweeted that Frost “continues to criticize the protocol’s difficulties because of the EU’s inflexibility. This is not true.”

Noting that the EU side “consistently proposed new solutions,” Coveney said: “Is this about UK media messaging or are we really solving the problem together?”

France’s European Minister Clément Beaune also took issue with Frost’s remarks, and a post-Brexit trade deal with Northern Ireland was created to avoid the island’s own borders. “Cannot raise an issue”.

The Northern Ireland protocol set out in the Brexit treaty with the UK and the EU “is not a problem. It’s a solution to a problem we didn’t create,” said Beaune.

Cross-channel sparring highlights the difficult conversation that lies ahead of the protocol. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson built a system with the EU in 2019 negotiations, but the real-world hardships brought by the agreement have become a political pain in the region.

Trust is a prerequisite for us to come up with new solutions.

The UK has condemned the EU’s legal inflexibility, which argued that checks were important to protect their internal markets from fraud and smuggling.

Brussels noted that the UK refused to sign a veterinary treaty with the EU, a Swiss style that eliminated the need for many checks. EU officials have also complained that the UK is slow to fulfill its obligations, including providing real-time access to tariff data.

The day-to-day challenges of the protocol ranged from legal issues related to the delivery of generic drugs to administrative barriers to traveling with guide dogs, to more general issues related to the paperwork required to transport food and live animals.

The EU side recently claimed that it is doing everything it can, including showing “creativity” around the protocol to find a solution to the problem.

Sefcovic highlighted efforts to facilitate travel between the UK and Northern Ireland for guide dogs and reduce burdensome tagging of live animals.

EU officials also point to Brussels’ efforts to find a solution for pharmaceuticals, where the problem stems from EU rules on the regulatory approvals required for pharmaceutical companies to market such products in a single market, including in Northern Ireland.

But Brussels is increasingly frustrated that Britain is slow to address European Union concerns.

“Patience is gone,” one EU official said on Friday. “We have been working hard behind the scenes to find creative solutions, but the British side must stick to the deal. We need trust. Trust is a prerequisite for us to come up with new solutions. “

European Union diplomats and the European Commission will discuss preparations for this week’s meeting with Frost at a meeting of the British Communist Party this afternoon.

Video: Comments: David Allen Green: Northern Ireland Protocol

