U.S. Supreme Court accepts FBI offer to block Muslim civil rights lawsuit





The United States Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the FBI’s proposal to block a civil rights lawsuit brought by three Muslim men in California who accused the agency of illegally monitoring them after the attacks of September 11, 2001 against the United States.

Judges will consider the FBI’s appeal against the 2019 lower court ruling that allowed various claims made by the men to advance in the litigation. The Supreme Court will consider whether the bulk of the claims should be dismissed on the basis of the government’s so-called state secret privilege, a legal doctrine sometimes asserted when national security interests are invoked.

The court will hear the case during its next term, which begins in October.

The 2011 lawsuit accused the FBI of infiltrating traditional Southern California mosques and targeting American Muslims for surveillance because of their religion. He accused the agency of engaging in religious discrimination in violation of the First Amendment of the US Constitution by targeting Muslims, as well as violating the Fourth Amendment ban on unreasonable searches and seizures.

The complainants are: Yassir Fazaga, US citizen of Eritrean origin, Imam of the Orange County Islamic Foundation in Mission Viejo; the American citizen of origin Ali Uddin Malik, who attended the Islamic Center of Irvine; and Yasser Abdel Rahim, a US permanent resident of Egypt who also attended the Islamic Center in Irvine. They are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and others.

The trial focuses on a 14-month period in 2006 and 2007, when the FBI paid an informant named Craig Monteilh to gather information on Muslims as part of a post-September investigation. 11 anti-terrorist investigation. Monteilh met Muslims in Southern California, adopted a Muslim name and said he wanted to convert to Islam, court documents show. Monteilh also recorded conversations and carried out surveillance, according to court documents.

The arrangement fell apart when Monteilh began making statements about his intention to take violent action and community members reported it to local police, and the FBI obtained a restraining order in against him, according to court documents.

In a 2012 ruling, a California federal judge dismissed the complaints against the FBI, determining that they were prohibited under state secrets privilege. The court cleared the allegations accusing some FBI agents of violating the Foreign Intelligence Watch Act, known as FISA, which regulates how the government conducts electronic surveillance.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Court of Appeals rejected the government’s state secrets argument, saying the allegations should instead be analyzed under a section of FISA that allows for judges to examine the legality of the surveillance.

In court documents, the Justice Department said this provision is only meant to be used in circumstances where the government intends to use evidence obtained from surveillance against an individual, and not as a mechanism to challenge methods used by the FBI more broadly.

The Justice Department also said the 9th Circuit ignored the Supreme Court’s precedent that “courts should not endanger national security by allowing the use of state secrets in connection with a dispute “.

The Supreme Court took up another case in April concerning the privilege of state secrets.

In this case, the government is seeking to prevent two former CIA contractors from being questioned as part of a criminal investigation in Poland over their role in the interrogation of a senior alleged Al Qaeda official who repeatedly subjected to waterboarding, a form of simulated drowning widely considered to be torture.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

