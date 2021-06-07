Rolling Stones, Tom Jones urge UK to change streaming laws





Mauricio Santana | WireImage | Getty Images

Some celebrities in the LONDON music industry have asked the UK government to change the way musicians receive when their songs are streamed online via platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

The Rolling Stones and Tom Jones were among 75 artists who urged them to change the law regarding streaming royalties by adding their names to a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Other new signers include Pet Shop Boys, Yoko Ono, Van Morrison, Barry Gibb, Emeli Sand, and Jarvis Cocker. The total number of signatures is now 227.

“Streaming is rapidly replacing radio as the primary means of communicating music. However, the laws have not kept pace with the pace of technological change, and as a result, performers and composers do not enjoy the same protections as they do with radio.” read the letter.

“Musicians today get very little income from their performances. Most artists get a tiny fraction of US cents per stream, and session musicians get none at all.”

Activists led by Musicians’ Union, Music Producers Guild, Ivors Academy and the #BrokenRecord initiative argue that songwriters are struggling as a result of the exercise of “special powers” by multinational corporations.

The tech giant, which operates on a streaming platform and earns billions of pounds, now determines how much money users get from artists and record labels for streaming songs.

But activists want the UK government to amend the Copyright Act of 1988 so that streaming services pay artists about the same as radio stations. They’re basically asking the act’s provisions to be rewritten so that whenever a performance’s soundtrack is aired to the public, the figures owed to the artist apply to streaming.

“Songwriters make 50% of their radio revenue, but streaming only 15%,” the letter says. “We believe this song will achieve greater value in a truly free market.”

Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Paloma Faith, Jessie Ware, Boy George, Bob Geldof, Kate Nash and Noel Gallagher also signed the letter.

The UK Department of Culture, Media and Sports is investigating how music streaming revenue is distributed and how this is being done in a fair way. Mercury Award nominee Nadine Shah said she had to move back with her parents because she couldn’t financially support the money she earned from streaming.

Apple, Amazon, Google and Spotify did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

