Highlights of the demand for milk in the United States, delivery





The vintage John and Sharon Larsons dairy truck features collectible dairy memorabilia, including this bottle which bears the Allentown Dairy, Co. Inc. label.The company was based in Allentown, Pa., Formed by smaller dairies in 1915. Foremost Dairies, Inc., founded in 1931 by JC Penny, purchased it in 1957. Foremost then merged with Beatrice Dairies. Photo taken May 24, 2021, Moorhead, Minn. Mikkel Pates / Agweek

Here are facts about U.S. fluid milk milestones, taken from U.S. Department of Agriculture documents, including academic reports and studies as well as summaries from U.S. dairy and processing organizations.

1785 The first deliveries of milk arrive in Vermont, in barrels. Consumers would meet the milkman with pitchers, buckets or jars to fill. The milkmen divided the milk house by house in a metal milk barrel.

1878 The Lester Milk Co. invents the Lester Milk Jar, allowing the sale of milk in glass bottles in 1879.

1884 Henry D. Thatcher of Pottsdam, NY, invents a new glass bottle, including a cork. The bottles were sealed with waxed aluminum caps. Milkmen picked up empty glass bottles along their route, cleaned them and reused them.

1890s Dairies began to pasteurize milk, treating it with temperatures to reduce the risk of bacterial disease.

Companies of the 1920s engraved advertisements and designs on the bottles. Without refrigeration, daily deliveries prevent spoilage. Customers would place orders with the milkmen.

1930s and 1940s Electric refrigeration replaces coolers. Grocery stores are making a difference. Most of the other staples, meat, bread and dry goods had dedicated display cases.

After World War II, people moved to the suburbs, increasing the costs of milk trucks. Car travel makes consumers more mobile. Matt Novak, in a Smithsonian.com article in 2012, wrote that as the milkman’s expenses increased, he was forced to increase the prices of his products, prompting families to add milk. to their supermarket grocery lists.

1950s Square waxed paper cartons and plastic containers replace bottles.

1963 The USDA reports that 29.7% of the milk consumed is delivered to homes.

1976 6.9% of American milk sales are delivered to homes.

2005 0.4% of the milk is delivered to homes.

2014 Creation of a group called Drink Milk in Glass Bottles, to help consumers find places to register for home milk delivery. Companies like Manhattan Milk and other competitors offer contract delivery service.

