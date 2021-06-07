European Commission Cancels UK Science Project Ban Plan | European Commission





The European Commission has withdrawn its plans to ban the UK from participating in EU research on space projects and supercomputers after backlash from member states and leading scientists.

Thierry Breton, a former French finance minister, now a member of the EU’s internal market, has argued that the EU must continue to manage intellectual property and that British intervention is an unacceptable security risk.

However, the Commission proposal was criticized by leading research institutions and questioned by EU capitals, including Germany, Belgium, Spain, Ireland, Italy and the Netherlands. Diplomats were concerned that the bloc was treating Britain as if it posed security risks similar to those of China.

After several weeks of discussion in Brussels, it is understood that last Friday’s EU diplomats meeting agreed that a full ban on British intervention would not be enforced.

Member States argued that EU capitals would be involved in drafting the criteria for participation of countries outside the bloc on a case-by-case basis. Excluding the UK from certain projects requires approval from 27 member states.

One diplomat said it was still possible for British institutions to be excluded from certain requests, but only on objective criteria drawn up in cooperation with member states.

This decision will be welcomed by the international scientific community. Under a trade and security agreement signed last Christmas Eve, the UK government reserves the right to pay and participate in the EU’s Horizon Europe research program, a 7-year, 85.5 billion (82 billion) funding plan.

Research on supercomputers is a top priority for the EU and UK, but both are lagging behind China in groundbreaking competition. China’s latest Jiuzhang quantum computer claims to be 100 trillion times faster than all previous supercomputers.

In March, Thomas Hofmann, president of the Technical University of Munich, on behalf of institutions in Switzerland, Denmark, Luxembourg, Israel and the Netherlands, warned that a reduced UK participation would have a negative impact on future research.

Opening scientific borders to countries other than the European Union should work in tandem with strengthening cooperation with its closest partners and not hinder it, Hoffman wrote to Portugal’s EU president.

Cooperation with allies is essential for the competitiveness of the European Union economy. The European Commission’s recent proposal to exclude long-term, reliable partner countries such as Switzerland, Israel and the United Kingdom from being part of their research programs is not in the interest of the European research community or the wider society and could harm international cooperation.

