Daily U.S. data June 7





Justing Concepcion, 12, receives a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from nurse Angela Nyarko, at a vaccination event for local adolescents and adults outside of Bronx Writing Academy in Bronx, New York, June 4, 2021.

The United States is reporting an average of around 14,500 daily infections over the past week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as average daily cases have remained below 15,000 for three consecutive days .

About 960,000 vaccinations are reported given each day nationwide, according to a seven-day average of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than half of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 42% are fully vaccinated.

Covid case in the United States

The United States is reporting an average of 14,410 new infections per day over the past week, according to data from Hopkins, numbers not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

The average number of daily cases has declined 5% or more in 44 states over the past week, according to a CNBC analysis of Hopkins data.

American vaccines administered

About 960,000 vaccinations are reported administered in the United States on average over the past week, according to CDC data. That figure has rebounded to between 900,000 and 1.1 million in the past few days, and is down 27% from a week ago.

Former Food and Drug Administration chief Dr Scott Gottlieb told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Monday that he expects the vaccination rate to continue to drop.

“Vaccination rates are going to drop quite sharply in July and August,” Gottlieb said. “Ultimately, people who have not been vaccinated at this point are more marginal clients for vaccination.”

Vaccinations could resume as fall approaches as Americans begin to think about returning to work and school, Gottlieb added.

Covid Deaths in the United States

The latest seven-day average of daily Covid deaths in the United States is 455, according to data from Hopkins.

About 597,600 Covid deaths have been reported in the United States since the start of the pandemic, more than in any other country.

U.S. share of population vaccinated

About 52% of the population has received at least one injection and 42% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Among people aged 18 and over, 63.5% are at least partially vaccinated. President Joe Biden has set a target of reaching 70% by July 4.

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a contributor to CNBC and serves on the boards of directors of Pfizer, genetic testing startup Tempus, health technology company Aetion, and biotech company Illumina. He is also co-chair of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and the Royal Caribbean Healthy Sail Panel.

