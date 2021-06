US Open: final qualifying rankings, results

The US Open is the most democratic of the major golf championships. About half of the pitch is determined by the final qualifiers, allowing anyone from club champions to big champions to make their way onto the pitch. The USGA will host 11 qualifiers for this year’s championship at the Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego.

Click here for the live score from different qualifying locations, as well as the final results.

Section qualifications are all 36 holes over a day, testing the skills and endurance of the players. Rickie Fowler, who competed in the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines as an amateur, is the biggest name competing in qualifying today.

Here are a handful of more to look at on every site today:

– Atlanta: Stephan Jaeger, Keith Mitchell, Jovan Rebula, Benjamin Shipp, Vincent Whaley- Jupiter, Florida: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Luke Donald, Alex Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, Branden Grace, Patrick Rodgers- Hilton Head, South Carolina: Akshay Bhatia, Will Gordon, Bill Haas, Brandt Snedeker- Rockville, Maryland: Joseph Bramlett, Denny McCarthy, Taylor Pendrith, Roger Sloan- Purchase, New York: Rob Oppenheim, Andy Pope, Cameron Young- Columbus, Ohio: Keegan Bradley, Pierceson Coody, Rickie Fowler, Cole Hammer, Padraig Harrington, JB Holmes, Jason Dufner, Robert Streb, Chez Reavie, Charl Schwartzel, Hudson Swafford- Springfield, Ohio: Beau Hossler, Takumi Kanaya, Troy Merritt, Robbie Shelton, Sahith Theegala- Rolling Hills, California: Stewart Hagestad, Justin Suh, Preston Summerhays, Joey Zambri-Richland, Washington: John Catlin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Putnam

