COVID: 19: US and UK airlines call for end of transatlantic travel restrictions | business news





The Transatlantic Airline Coalition has called on Joe Biden and Boris Johnson to lift travel restrictions “overly prudent” between the United States and the United Kingdom, given the strengths of both countries’ coronavirus vaccine programs.

Companies that include all airlines that provide passenger services between the country and other industry players including Heathrow Airport have argued that a full reopening of key markets is “essential to igniting an economic recovery” on both sides of the ocean.

American Airlines, British Airways (BA), Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic have issued a petition a few days before a meeting between the two leaders in Cornwall as the UK is strengthening its list of green destinations. State – first meeting after the president is elected.

They said in their statement: “With the world’s leading vaccine programs in both the UK and the US, there is a clear opportunity to travel safely between these two low-risk countries, allowing consumers on both sides of the Atlantic to reconnect with their loved ones. Rebuild business relationships and explore new destinations after more than a year of lockdowns and restrictions.”

They noted that the UK economy was hit by £23 million each day while the rules were in place.

The United States is on the UK’s list of pumpkins, and travelers visiting the country are required to quarantine for 10 days after arriving home and pay for two PCR coronavirus tests.

U.S. entry requirements require British citizens to provide COVID test negative, proof of recovery or complete vaccination prior to arrival in the United States.

The industry issued its petition at a time when the world was under severe financial pressure.

COVID-19 restrictions have hit transatlantic operators hard for 15 months. It’s a rule that has been criticized for losing tens of thousands of jobs in both countries.

BA alone cut nearly 13,000 roles, while Virgin, which secured refinancing to survive the turbulence, cut its own workforce in half as demand fell last year.

British airlines highlighted a trade loss of £55.7 billion and tourism of £3 billion if a second “lost summer” for international travel delays reopening until September, according to a recent York Aviation report.

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said: “There’s no reason why America shouldn’t be on the UK’s ‘green’ list.

“This overly cautious approach has not reaped the benefits of successful immunization programs in both the UK and the US.”

“We urge Prime Minister Johnson and President Biden to lead the way to the sky, making it a top priority at the G7 summit,” he added.

United spokesperson Scott Kirby said: “During the pandemic, experts have encouraged governments, businesses and the public to follow science.

“United and other airlines have done this and implemented the necessary safety protocols to confidently reopen major international routes, such as air corridors between the two countries.

“Programs such as the COVID-free flight test between Newark and Heathrow and the U.S. Department of Defense air filtration study conducted on United aircraft not only contributed to scientific knowledge, but also demonstrated virtually non-existent rates of virus transmission on board aircraft.

“Travelers can now upload validated test results and vaccine records prior to international travel via a mobile app.”

