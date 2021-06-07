U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to all-male military recruitment





The United States Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a challenge by a men’s rights group to the national requirement that men, but not women, register for military service at the age of 18, focusing on whether the policy violates the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee that the laws apply equally. to everybody.

The judges dismissed an appeal by the National Coalition for Men, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, against a lower court ruling upholding the policy. The lawsuit sought to strike down a 1948 US law that only required men to register for potential military service.

Liberal Judge Sonia Sotomayor released a statement noting that a commission established by Congress last year recommended ending the project’s male status and that lawmakers could act on it.

Sotomayor wrote that “the Court’s long-standing deference to Congress on matters of national defense and military affairs cautions against granting a review while Congress actively assesses the matter.”

Liberal Judge Stephen Breyer and Conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh joined Sotomayor’s opinion.

In dismissing the appeal, the judges left in place the lower court decision and a 1981 Supreme Court precedent that upheld the law in part because women were then prohibited from serving in combat roles in the armed forces.

In 2013, the Pentagon lifted the official ban on women in combat. Lawyers for the ACLU had argued that it made little sense that in light of this policy change, women should not be forced to join the project alongside men.

Military conscription was halted in 1973 amid the turmoil of the Vietnam War. But men are still required to register and may face penalties for refusal.

“OPEN SEXUAL DISCRIMINATION”

“We are disappointed that the Supreme Court has allowed one of the last examples of overt sex discrimination in federal law. We urge Congress to update the law by either requiring everyone to sign up for the project, regardless either their gender, or by not requiring anyone to register, “said Ria Tabacco, a lawyer for the ACLU.

Matthew Tittman, spokesperson for the Selective Service System, said the federal agency, which administers the database, is “capable of performing any mission that Congress should mandate” but does not comment on disputes.

The men’s rights group along with two people – James Lesmeister, a Texas-based graduate student, and Anthony Davis, who lives in California and is working on a degree – sued the Selective Service System in 2013. They argued that the requirement of one man alone amounted to sex discrimination in violation of the constitutional promise of equal protection under the law.

In 2019, Texas-based U.S. District Judge Gray Miller ruled in favor of the plaintiffs and declared the law unconstitutional. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Court of Appeals overturned that decision in 2020, saying the lower courts were bound by the 1981 Supreme Court ruling upholding the policy.

The 1948 law requires males, both U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, to enroll in the Selective Service System at age 18. Under the law, if there is a draft in place, registration information would be used to summon people between the ages of 18 and 25. for military service.

The last call for the project was by lottery in 1972. Active conscription officially ended the following year and the all-volunteer army was born.

The National Coalition For Men has said that forcing men but not women to register is “an aspect of socially institutionalized male availability” and helps reinforce stereotypes that reinforce what it calls prejudices against men in matters of gender. child custody, divorce, criminal conviction, public benefits, violence services and other areas.

President Joe Biden’s administration defended the 1948 law, as did the administration of his predecessor Donald Trump.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos